Hello Kitty x Nike collab: All you need to know

Nike is stepping into collaboration with Sanrio to release a Hello Kitty-branded collection that will include footwear and apparel.

The sportswear giant has entered into many partnerships lately, including Louis Vuitton and ACRONYM. This isn’t the first time the two have been teaming up; earlier in 2004, they also came together to design a Nike Air Presto, but it never received an official release.

All about the Hello Kitty x Nike collab

Some sneaker insiders leaked recent images of their partnership. The photos showcased apparel from the upcoming Hello Kitty Collection.

The white t-shirt is embossed with the branding of Hello Kitty and Nike on the chest. The identical branding can be viewed both on the front and back. The blue shorts, worn along with the t-shirt, had an all-over print of the cat character.

The previous collab of 2004 remains a mystery, where the Japanese company joined hands with Nike. In the first place, Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto was expected to hit shelves in ‘04, but the collab never officially dropped to the retail markets. As per the rumours, four different iterations of the shoe were designed, and 500 pairs of each style were created.

It is also believed that 12 pairs of each combination were given out to friends and family of the brands, making them one of the rarest styles of the silhouette that is ever produced.

Further details of the latest collaboration are still pending. Rumours churning also await the brand's confirmation.

More about Sanrio

Sanrio is a Japanese company that designs, licenses and manufactures products based on the kawaii theme of Japanese popular culture.

The products include stationery, school supplies, gifts, and accessories sold across the globe. The brand has its speciality brand retail stores in Japan.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sanrio's best-known character is a cute little girl cat, Hello Kitty. The fictional character turned out to be one of the world's most successful and popular marketing brands.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar