Nike Air Force 1 Coconut: Price, where to buy and more about the fruit-inspired sneakers

The ideal treat for tropical summers has arrived from Nike. For these sultry seasons, nothing beats fresh coconuts! Keeping this in mind, Nike has introduced yet another food-inspired sneaker. The label chose the iconic Air Force 1 and created a "Coconut" rendition of it for its latest take.

Although no official release date for the Nike Air Force 1 Coconut has been set, they are expected to hit stores in the coming weeks. The shoes will cost $120 and will be available through Nike's e-commerce website as well as a few select stores.

The brand’s latest shoes are subsequent to a series of fruit iterations that is designed for its widely-loved Dunk Lows. Its "Fruit Pack" included "Banana," "Blue Raspberry," "Green Apple," and "Avocado," all of which were bright and luscious.

Nike Air Force 1 “Coconut” shoes are committed to Tropical summers

The sneakers that give a nod to summers and coconuts are adorned with hues of white and brown. Made with two distinct shades of white, the shoes are beautifully detailed with a coir brown color.

The inevitable swoosh is infused with brown cracked leather for a more accurate portrayal of the coconut's outer shell, with a white leather base. The cracked leather swooshes are placed on the lateral sides of the shoes, adjacent to the collars.

Moving on, the clear white tongues are embellished with the brand's logo. The eye stays, which are made of the same white hue as the tongues, are appropriately located adjacent to them. Further, the laces that flow over the tongues are made more interesting with the white and brown flecks that add to the coconut theme.

The ankles and insoles of the shoes are adorned with stickers to make them more appealing. These discernible adhesive labels imitate quality assurance fruit stickers that are commonly used in grocery stores. These stickers nicely compliment the superior quality of Coconut sneakers. The staple Air midsoles are made with a creamy white color, which is placed underneath the stickers.

Finally, the pair's heel tabs are created differently, using cracked brown leather. Nike's branding is debossed on the coir-like heel tabs, which is done in a vivid red color.

What else is happening with Air Force 1?

小言 @ko_go_to Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Fossil”

Release Date: 2022 Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Fossil”Release Date: 2022 https://t.co/Xp1h2Z6onh

The sportswear label has teamed up with Stussy for a new take on the original Air Force 1, this time in "Fossil" colorway. The first images of the shoes recently surfaced on the internet. Although we don't know the official price or release date of these pairs, fans believe that they will be launched anytime soon.

Another of the shoe label's most recent creations is an Olive Paisley variation of their Air Force 1. Signature swooshes cover the sides of these pairs, which are ornamented with olive-colored Paisley designs. Their exquisite tear-drop motifs make it even more appealing. After their debut, fans can purchase them for $100 from select stores or the label's official website.

