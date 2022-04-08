Stussy X Nike Air Force 1 Mid Fossil: Everything we know so far 

Following the collaboration with Converse, streetwear brand Stussy is now collaborating with Nike for another take on their classic Air Force 1, this time mid-cut for a Fossil colorway. The two brands have previously partnered up for a black and white mid-iteration, a fossil low-cut iteration, and the Zoom Spiridon.

This mid-cut Fossil colorway is similar to the Air Force 1 Low Cut silhouette from the Stussy x Nike collaboration in December 2020, but there are a few changes of note. The Air Force 1 Fossil low- cut variation incorporated a beige woven upper with intarsia and loads of textures and the latest mid-version has a striking resemblance.

More about Stussy X Nike Air Force 1 Mid Fossil

We got our first view of the upcoming Stussy x Air Force 1 Mid Fossil on @solebyjc on Instagram, who revealed it in collaboration with @sneaktribe on April 7, 2022. The post was captioned,

"2022 Stussy x Air Force 1 Mid 'Fossil' Better than the Lows?"

The caption reminded sneakerheads of Stussy's previous collaboration with Nike for Air Force 1 which was a low-cut variation.

The Stussy x Air Force 1 Mid Fossil 2022 features a similar colorway to the 'Fossil Stone' 2020 AF1 Low. The monochromatic colorway design in a cream-colored hue decks the uppers and midsoles.

The rugged but sophisticated look comes from the upper of the shoes being constructed with hemp fabrics that have natural anti-bacterial and odor-free properties, unlike other synthetic materials. Hemp fibers are known for their durability when used in footwear.

小言 @ko_go_to Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Fossil”

Release Date: 2022 Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Fossil”Release Date: 2022 https://t.co/Xp1h2Z6onh

The iconic 'Swooshes' have been expanded in size for a bolder look and are embroidered in a lighter shade of ivory. Stussy has incorporated its branding upon the straps, tongues, and heel tabs to round off the design.

There are white banners with the Stussy logo on the tongues and the straps are styled with the moniker branding. The heel tabs at the rear end accentuate Stussy's badge over the embroidered panel.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Does Stussy's "Fossil" colorway look better on the Nike Air Force 1 Mid? Does Stussy's "Fossil" colorway look better on the Nike Air Force 1 Mid? https://t.co/6bxYbezM4k

We love the minimalist approach taken by the brands with the monochromatic shoelaces and midsoles in the same shade of ivory. The sneakers also feature a toebox with the SS link logo embroidered upon it, and a heel counter with a black/silver metal badge. The beige-colored upper also makes the shoes fit for customization. You can consider dyeing them to fit your personality.

We have not received any information about the official price and release date yet. However, fans are speculating that the brands will drop their collaboration sometime soon in 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee