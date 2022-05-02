Supreme X Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 blue colorway preview: Everything we know so far

Nike and Supreme are back together. Under their most recent partnership, the two geniuses of their specific markets have created the new Zoom Air Flight 95.

On April 29, 2022, the lifestyle and skateboarding label officially revealed the first glimpse of the new sneakers on its official Instagram account, putting an end to the long-circulating rumors concerning the shoes.

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95, expected to arrive in the coming weeks, will be sold via Supreme's e-commerce website.

Supreme x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 teased in blue colorway

The Zoom Air Flight 95, which comes in a blue colorway, is a unique concept. Nike has brilliantly demonstrated its ability to bond suedes with leathers.

The all-blue sneakers are composed of high-quality suede and accented with high-end leather. The blue tongues are then adorned with speckled laces in a similar color scheme. The toe boxes are covered by a massive Swoosh embroidered in blue once more.

The eye-catching sneakers have bandana prints on the sides, which appear to be pretty striking. In addition to this, the Supreme logo on the tongues is also designed distinctly, like never before.

Furthermore, the wheel-shaped hefty midsoles are the most enticing element of the sneakers. These chic midsoles are topped with the classic Supreme insignias.

Near the toe boxes, the textured outsoles placed underneath may be readily seen. Finally, the Nike Zoom Air technology is incorporated into the midsoles, which is the key to comfort.

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 in blue is only one of three colorways. The duo will also produce “Black/White” and “Hemp/White” shades of the sneakers, which can be unfurled anytime soon.

The brands don’t disclose the price and release dates of these shoes. Therefore, all the sneakerheads have to hold their horses for further details.

Other Nike x Supreme launches of 2022

Supreme introduced its fresh take on Nike’s classic SB Dunk High silhouettes earlier this month. Dubbed “By Any Means,” the pairs were dropped on March 3 via SNKRS. The limited-edition kicks retailed for $128.

The collab’s SB Dunk Highs were crafted in three distinctive colorways: Red/Navy, White/Black, and Yellow/Green. Fashioned with premium leather, the perforated toe boxes of the dual-toned sneakers are decorated with multiple embellishments all over.

The typography, which covers the shoes, is reflective of Supreme's attitude as well as its New York ancestry. The most noteworthy of which adorns the heels with the slogan "BY ANY MEANS."

Moreover, the word "NO" is also embroidered adjacent to the toe boxes and a prominent red heart, apparently recalling NYC memorabilia. Finally, the co-branded insignias are added to the tongue tags, back collar, and red insoles.

