Supreme X Gummo collection: Where to buy, release date, and more about the Spring 2022 collab

Supreme is set to drop its latest Spring 2022 capsule collection in collaboration with Gummo’s maker Harmony Korine. The seven-piece collection is completely loaded with imagery graphics of the 1997’s flick.

The Gummo x Supreme Spring 2022 limited-edition capsule will land on April 28, 2022, 11 a.m. EDT in the United States, followed by April 30, 2022, 11 a.m. JST in Japan. Those who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this collection will be able to purchase their items through the brand's e-commerce website once it is available.

Supreme x Gummo Spring 2022 collection pays homage to Harmony Korine’s creation

Supreme Drops @dropsdotgg Supreme x Gummo releasing this week



Which item is your favorite one? Supreme x Gummo releasing this weekWhich item is your favorite one? https://t.co/9uXZMgtJLK

The longtime Supreme collaborator, Harmony Korine, once again joined forces with the label for his experimental American movie Gummo.

Supreme has put up a unique collection for Spring 2022, featuring Gummo iconography and illustrations by Harmony Korine. Coach jackets, meshed football t-shirts, hoodies, short-sleeved tees, and two graphical skateboards are among the items that make up this capsule.

To begin with, glossy sheen buttoned jackets are offered in three varying color choices: forest green, bright red, and basic black. The front and back sides of this utilitarian outerwear are embellished with lines and decals from the film. The outerwear will sit precisely on the wearer's body thanks to the drawstrings at the bottom.

The second item on the list is the minimally printed hoodie, which comes in four distinct styles: black, clay brown, blush pink, and whitish gray. All four shades include miniature Gummo iconography and Supreme logo on the front, as well as the same long typography on the backside as on the jackets.

There are also the mesh football t-shirts, which are great for hot summer days. These tees come in four color options: black, red, blue, and pearly gray. They have massive imagery graphics on the front, emblazoned with prominent Gummo labeling on the back.

Short-sleeve casual tees in black, pink, orange, green, and white are also added to the collab’s lineup. Like the previous ones, these tees are imprinted with flick imagery on both the front and back.

Finally, two graphic-heavy skateboards have been added to the collection, with designs on the top and the bottom.

More about Harmony Korine’s Gummo

The film, which was released in 1997, is set in Xenia, Ohio, a tiny town devastated by a tornado in 1974. The entire movie was shot in Korine's home county of Nashville, Tennessee.

Gummo specializes in glorified representations of contemporary American society, which nicely complemented Korine's childhood memories of Tennessee.

The plot revolves around two teenage pals, Tummler (Nick Sutton) and Solomon (Jacob Reynolds), who survive the remains of a tornado-ravaged Ohio town inhabited by the disfigured, crazy, and depraved.

The narrative of everyday violence, misery, desolation, harassment, loneliness, and teenage ennui emerges from a succession of loose stories in the shattered metropolis.

Edited by Suchitra