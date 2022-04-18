UNDEFEATED x Champion Spring 2022 collection: Where to get, price and more about the collab 

The longtime collaborators UNDEFEATED and Champion once again join forces for their latest Spring Summer 2022 collection. The duo’s upcoming collection features its minimal everyday wear apparel range that is priced from $60 USD to $68 USD.

Earlier, the UNDEFEATED x Champion collaborated for their Summer Spring 2019 apparel lineup. Their SS19 launch included easy-fitting pocket T-shirts, chest logo t-shirts, long-sleeved comfy t-shirts, sporty coach jackets, and nylon bottoms that were explicitly designed with logos of both the labels. Their collection ranged from $55 USD to $155 USD.

UNDEFEATED x Champion collab brought back their logo apparel lineup for SS22 collection

The collab’s latest capsule is designed on the lines of their previous collection. The capsule, which is exclusively designed for Japan, features long-sleeved and short-sleeved tees that are embraced with basic designs. They are drawn in saturated hues of white, green, black, blue, burgundy, purple, and gray.

The long-sleeved UNDEFEATED Champion distressed logo tee, marked at $68 USD (8,580 JPY), is crafted in four distinct shades: gray, burgundy, black, and white.

Next is the distressed icon short-sleeved tee that retails for $60 USD (7,480 JPY). Adorned with oversized prints of UNDEFEATED logos, the tees are made in black, white, blue, and burgundy colors.

In addition to the oversized prints, the duo designed short-sleeve tees with minimalist designs. These t-shirts are created in three different colorways: white, black, and green. Emblazoned with the brands’ insignias on both sleeves, the basic tees are priced at $61 USD (7,700 JPY).

Overall, the UNDEFEATED and Champion emblems are the collection's design highlight, with the labels' insignias ranging in size from minor placements on the short sleeves by the bottom hem, and on the chest to larger highlights on the long sleeves and back.

All those who are looking for perfect casual wear can take a closer look at the collection via UNDEFEATED's e-commerce website, as the complete range is now available for purchase.

Other recent launches of UNDEFEATED

Earlier this year, the clothing retailer launched its military-inspired Spring Summer 2022 apparel range. Made with 100% cotton ripstop, the drop comprised of its widely-loved M65 Stencil jacket, adjustable cargo pants, beanies, snapback hats, and bucket hats.

All the pieces of the collection were nicely covered with timeless camo-prints. Made of dark blue, olive, and desert hues, the collection was perfectly loaded with Jungle Safari vibes.

Edited by Khushi Singh