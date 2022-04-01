How to buy Pharrell Williams X Timberland collection? Price, release date and more explored

It's time for a huge shout-out to the two groundbreakers, Pharrell Williams' Billionaire Boys Club Bee Line and Timberland, who have once again joined forces for their latest apparel collection.

After setting a shining example in resource-efficient and sustainable fashion recently, the two collaborated afresh for their latest hiking capsule. Earlier in February, Pharrell Williams’ Bee Line and Timberland released a quirky apparel and footwear lineup that was constructed with 100% upcycled materials.

The Happy singer’s clothing label recently celebrated the launch of I Know NIGO music album and introduced its limited edition merchandise in partnership with NIGO. The duo created solid-colored themed t-shirts and hoodies that were marked at $60 and $160, respectively.

Pharrell Williams' Bee Line x Timberland collab looks after the environment

The brand new hiking capsule looks after those who love exploring rocky roads. Although the partnership is limited to only five fresh apparel pieces, the trailblazer collection can be a panacea for rock climbers.

All those who support the sustainable efforts of the two labels can inspect their second hiking collab capsule via their official websites. Priced variably, the pieces range from $55 USD to $375 USD.

The consciously designed garments will be easily accessible from April 1 onwards via BBC stores as well as through its online store. Timberland’s web store will make it available for purchase from Friday, April 8.

The clothing lineup of the collab comprises a handy Parka jacket, a pair of carefree trousers, Bee Line-themed sweatshirts, and a pale-toned hoodie. All the exclusive and versatile Spring Summer 2022 collection pieces are drawn in lighter shades, making them more pleasant for sunny days.

The genderless edition’s pastel blue-colored, three-layered waterproof parka is manufactured with recycled nylon. The full-sleeved stamped t-shirt is constructed from recycled cotton. Tints of plum and gray were used to paint the hoodie that was made with organic cotton.

Lastly, a pair of moss-colored, generously cut trousers are built with organic duck canvas cotton.

Both on the front and back, the bright-toned sweatshirts are emblazoned with the BBC's Bee Line iconography. On the back, the beautiful message reads "More Trees, More Bees."

In addition to the garments, three distinctive iterations of the much-admired Solar Ridge Hiker shoes are also reimagined for the capsule. The Hiker shoes made their comeback in three multi-hued colorways that exhibit cobalt blue, beige, brown, yellow, green, and many more colors.

The comfort soles of the pairs are composed of 75% renewable materials, including sugar cane and natural rubber. Furthermore, a waterproof GORE-TEX bootie as well as 70% bio-based material footbed is also used to make it.

