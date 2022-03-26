How to buy ASAP Rocky x NIGO's Human Made collection? Release date and more about the collab

ASAP Rocky, a highly-rated psychedelic rockstar, has joined hands with NIGO's Human Made for the launch of their special edition, labeled “Human Testing.”

The exclusive collection celebrates the rapper’s third music album Testing. The riveting collaboration will release a funky themed graphic printed apparel collection.

In related news, Japanese fashion designer NIGO is also gearing up for the upcoming launch of his solo musical edition called I Know NIGO. The designer will release the musical solo on March 26 after a hiatus from the industry for almost two decades.

ASAP Rocky x NIGO’s Human Made’s celebratory collection

The latest line of the collab’s apparel has a distinctively designed varsity jacket, black toned denim outerwear, stamped hoodie, a T-shirt, and trucker cap. Made with ASAP Rocky’s characteristic black and yellow configuration, the articles of clothing are emblazoned with crash test dummys as well as target patterns.

ASAP Rocky's admirers can take an exclusive look at the complete collection via Human Made’s official website. The collab’s commemorative edition will drop side by side with Human Made’s I Know NIGO tees on Friday, March 26 on the NIGO’s label web store.

All pieces of the collab are impressed with white, black, and yellow prints. A chic black-colored varsity jacket is created with white toned sleeves and decorated with graphics on the sleeves, on the chest, as well as towards the bottom.

The edition’s all-black hoodie is printed with large-sized motifs on the back, while the casual round-neck t-shirt is printed on the front.

The L$D rapper's AWGE x NIGO Human Made collection was also sported by Rocky in his Arya music video, which was released in January this year. In the duo’s musical, ASAP also showcased other t-shirts designed by NIGO.

Human Made is an unconventional idea

In 2010, disc jockey NIGO turned into a designer and established his unique fashion label “Human Made”. The Japanese fashion designer, is credited for creating streetwear label The Bathing Ape (BAPE) Clothing.

He created Human Made to give a bolder expression to his ideas, which remained less articulated with BAPE. NIGO’s Human Made is a venture that creates fanciful and uncommon pieces.

