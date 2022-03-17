AWGE X Mercedes-Benz: All about the A$AP Rocky collab 

A$AP Rocky's creative agency AWGE has stepped into collaboration with the luxury automotive brand, Mercedes-Benz, for the release of its upcoming collection.

The rapper, who rarely appears on Instagram, recently unveiled the first look of the partnership releases. On Tuesday, A$AP shared a line of images via his agency’s Instagram handle.

In related news, the rapper recently joined forces with PacSun and Eddie Bauer to launch their special collection. The gender-neutral line of clothing offers Crew Neck Sweatshirt, Half-Zip Sweatshirt, Sweatpants, Parka Jacket, Long Sleeve T-shirt, Sweatpants, and Intro Hoodie. The prices of the garments range from $70 to $200.

The new collection includes jackets and comfy pants

A$AP Rocky collaborated with Mercedes Benz for launching its upcoming collection (Image via Instagram/awgenization)

Both partners seemed thrilled with the forthcoming collection, as the rapper and his enterprise boasted about it via their Instagram posts. On the other hand, the automobile giant hinted its approval with a heart emoticon on A$AP’s collab post.

The caption kept much of the information tight-lipped, and it only read “AWGE x Mercedes Benz Dropping Soon!!!” that intrigued A$AP’s fans.

Going by the first look of the pieces, the newly fabricated jacket and comfy pants are emblazoned with a chromium-like finishing AWGE logo. In addition to this, a large-sized enduring logo of Mercedes is also printed on the back of the outerwear.

The collection exhibits an orange-colored hoodie with the automobile logo on the back and black toned sweatpants. The bottom-wear is embraced with the AWGE logo printed on a grayish silver portion of the sweatpants, bordered with neon green fabric. Salmon bomber jackets have also been made available as part of the latest collection.

In February this year, the 33-year-old rapper was spotted at the Off White’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week, where he sported a Mercedes-Benz logo leather jacket coupled with leather pants.

The latest launch will be another edition of their long alliance. Earlier in 2017, A$AP became the face of Benz’s “Grow up: Get a job” commercial.

A$AP Worldwide Global Entertainment aka AWGE is a creative agency founded by A$AP Rocky in 2014.

Edited by Prem Deshpande