Eddie Bauer X A$AP Worldwide: Where to buy, price and all about PacSun's collection

PacSun recently released its Eddie Bauer x A$AP Worldwide collection. The brand came together with guest Artistic Director A$AP Rocky and American clothing chain Eddie Bauer to launch its capsule collection.

In July last year, PacSun named A$AP Rocky as its first-ever guest Artistic Director. In a press release on Tuesday, the rapper elaborated on the capsule collection, saying:

“Eddie Bauer is such an iconic brand with rich heritage, and I thought it would be cool to revisit their archive and reimagine some of their core styles. I’m always down for camo, and the pieces work not only in the outdoors but are good for cozy travel now that the world is moving a little bit more than last year.”

Dive deeper into PacSun's Eddie Bauer x A$AP Worldwide Collection

The gender-neutral collection offers a wide range of apparel including Crew Neck Sweatshirt, Sig Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt, Sweatpants, Rain Jacket, Parka Jacket, Long Sleeve T-shirt, Polar Fleece Sweatpants, and Intro Hoodie.

The price for sweatshirts ranges between $70 to $90 USD, whereas the hoodies fall between $80 to $150 USD. Moving on, the jackets range from $150 to $200 USD. The collab’s long sleeve T-shirt and core T-shirt are priced at $40 USD and $50 USD respectively.

Further, the sweatpants start from $80 USD and go up to $150 USD.

Those interested in the merchandise can view the complete capsule collection via PacSun’s official web store. The pieces are also available at the brand's offline stores for purchase.

The colors used in the latest collection are primarily blue, black, white, and pastel green. The capsule features color block garments alongside printed pieces. “EBTEK Eddie Bauer” is monogrammed on a few pieces.

The relaxed fit sweatpants are equipped with side pockets and elastic ankle cuffs. Further, the limited edition sweatshirts bear crew neckline and ribbed trimming. All ready-to-wear apparel is made with precision, keeping contemporary fashion in mind.

