PacSun accidentally reveals BTS merch in a now-deleted tweet

BTS’ collaboration with U.S. brands is gaining momentum, and it’s not just Nordstrom and Zumiez anymore. Popular young adult apparel brand PacSun, or Pacific Sunwear of California, might also be releasing a collab merch line on February 25, along with other brands.

PacSun posted photos of their BTS merch comprising minimalist hoodies and funky sweatshirts. They quickly deleted the post, but ARMYs were one step ahead and snapped a few screenshots of the same. The merch collection is currently going viral on Twitter.

BTS X PacSun's merch first look from a now-deleted is out

On February 22, PacSun’s Twitter account posted a couple of photos from their BTS merch collection. It included a white zip-up hoodie with the group’s logo and sweatshirts inspired by DNA, Fake Love, Boy with Luv, and Black Swan.

The Twitter account posted the photos with a ‘Coming soon' sign for stores and a sale date of February 25. The merch designs were a hit as fans soon commented on the price, hoping it to be less than $100. Some ARMYs gave a reality check that it would be around that price, considering PacSun is a famous apparel brand.

However, fans saw that similar merchandise and other apparel and accessories were posted on the Pop-Up online store on Weverse US Shop. Apparel similar to PacSun’s half-and-half hoodie designs is priced between $84 to $94. Fans also believe that PacSun's price will be similar to Weverse's.

kali!⁷ ❤️‍🔥 @kaaaaaaaaali so the bts themed merch that pacsun is dropping ain't hitting at all so the bts themed merch that pacsun is dropping ain't hitting at all

Weverse Shop @weverseshop



Check out the new official POP-UP merch from warm & cozy zip-up hoodie to useful items for your everyday life! ‍♀️ ‍♂️



GLOBAL weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/4c71f3eb

USA weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/59a3b2d0



The merchandise is in tandem with new designs with multi-colored yet elegant outfits, printed T-shirts, and designs being made available for fans who would like minimalistic outfits. Other BTS merchandise available on the app include caps, windbreakers, mugs, scented cards, mini pouches, fabric sprays, wallets, and more.

mimi @tinyIuvfairy so many places are gonna have bts related merch.. nordstrom, pacsun, and zumiez??? oh cant forgot about hot topic

bangtan world domination 🗣🗣 so many places are gonna have bts related merch.. nordstrom, pacsun, and zumiez??? oh cant forgot about hot topic bangtan world domination 🗣🗣

The collaboration has fans excited, especially American fans who will witness the merchandise going on sale in physical stores of the brands. International audiences can buy it from the brands’ websites.

BTSupdatesLA⁷ 💫🪐 @BTSupdatesLA 🏼



: Feb. 25th

: 12am PST



: teenvogue.com/gallery/bts-me…



#BTS Pacsun & Zumiez will also be selling BTS THEMED MERCH along with Nordstrom! Article below shows some of the merch that will be available to buy!: Feb. 25th: 12am PST #BTS ARMY Pacsun & Zumiez will also be selling BTS THEMED MERCH along with Nordstrom! Article below shows some of the merch that will be available to buy! 👇🏼📅: Feb. 25th⏰: 12am PST🔗: teenvogue.com/gallery/bts-me…#BTS #BTSARMY https://t.co/qD1kqP9RP3

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the merchandise collaboration with Nordstrom and Zumiez. Nordstrom gave a sneak peek into the bright and colorful collection that goes beyond apparel to daily household items such as doormats, stationery, paper clips, blankets, and slippers, via Teen Vogue.

BTS merchandise from all three brands, Nordstrom, Zumiez, and PacSun, will be up for sale starting February 25. Check out more details on Nordstrom's merch at the offline stores here.

Edited by Danyal Arabi