BTS' Butter-inspired merch drop at Nordstrom: Release date, price, and more about the collection

All ARMYs can gather up and head to Nordstrom because BTS is launching a merch just for them.

The Bangtan group is releasing a new fashion collection later this month on the Nordstrom racks. The merch will include a range of apparel items such as jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, fleece sweatpants and more outerwear.

That is not all, ARMYs can also get access to accessories like face masks, snow globes, stickers, bags, key chains, bags, and more.

Nordstrom @Nordstrom

@bts_bighit

tees, hoodies, stickers and more.



가 2월 25일 자정*태평양 표준시) Nordstrom에 출시됩니다!

@bts_bighit

티셔츠, 후드티, 스티커 등을 구매할 준비를 하세요. #BTS_THEMED_MERCH is dropping at Nordstrom February 25 at midnight PT! Get ready to shoptees, hoodies, stickers and more. #BTS_THEMED_MERCH 가 2월 25일 자정*태평양 표준시) Nordstrom에 출시됩니다!티셔츠, 후드티, 스티커 등을 구매할 준비를 하세요. #BTS_THEMED_MERCH is dropping at Nordstrom February 25 at midnight PT! Get ready to shop @bts_bighit tees, hoodies, stickers and more.#BTS_THEMED_MERCH가 2월 25일 자정*태평양 표준시) Nordstrom에 출시됩니다! @bts_bighit 티셔츠, 후드티, 스티커 등을 구매할 준비를 하세요.

All about the BTS' merch drop at Nordstrom

A peek at BTS' Butter merch (Image via nordstrom.com)

BTS has conquered the world of music, which is why it's no surprise that the group's collaborations get sold out in seconds. But this time, ARMYs have another chance to cop them out at Nordstrom's retail stores and their official website.

Nordstrom @Nordstrom

-Jess @KissNaMun The BTS Themed Merch collection will include apparel available in sizes Small – Extra Large. A handful of items are one size. Apparel can be worn by all genders and should be referred to as “Gender Inclusive.” Please send us a DM if we can assist further!-Jess @KissNaMun The BTS Themed Merch collection will include apparel available in sizes Small – Extra Large. A handful of items are one size. Apparel can be worn by all genders and should be referred to as “Gender Inclusive.” Please send us a DM if we can assist further!💜 -Jess

The merch will include products inspired by the group's hit English song, Butter. All this merchandise has been produced by Nordstrom, in collaboration with HYBE, BTS' official advertising agency. The collection will be launched on February 25, 2022, at midnight PT and 3 AM ET. The merch, however, won't be at every retail store, only few select stores will be given the stock.

Nordstrom @Nordstrom



-Starla @kate77777772 The BTS Themed Merch collection will launch online and in 50 Nordstrom stores around the country.-Starla @kate77777772 The BTS Themed Merch collection will launch online and in 50 Nordstrom stores around the country. -Starla

Just like always, fans can avail the items as long as the products last. Here's a list of the few selected stores that will be selling the merch:

San Francisco: San Francisco Centre Houston : Houston Galleria Dallas: NorthPark Centre Costa Mesa : South Coast Plaza Bethesda: Montgomery Mall Los Angeles : The Grove Bellevue: Bellevue Square Palo Alto : Satnford Shopping Centre New York: NYC Flagship Chicago: Michigan Avenue

The Nordstrom team has also confirmed that wherever the merch is dropping, fans (ARMYs) will be welcomed with snacks, music, and photobooths.

Other than Butter, many other songs by the group will be inspiring the collection, including Boy with Luv, Dynamite, Mic Drop, DNA, Idol, ON, and more. The collection will include a range of sizes available from S to XL.

Nordstrom @Nordstrom

-Jess @iPegLhh The BTS Themed Merch collection includes apparel that will be available in sizes Small – Extra Large. A handful of items are one size. Apparel can be worn by all genders and should be referred to as “Gender Inclusive.” See you launch day!-Jess @iPegLhh The BTS Themed Merch collection includes apparel that will be available in sizes Small – Extra Large. A handful of items are one size. Apparel can be worn by all genders and should be referred to as “Gender Inclusive.” See you launch day!💜 -Jess

In addition to BTS' songs, cartoons of all the seven members will also be present on the coffee mugs, and snow globes. Rap Monster's Koya, Jin's RJ, Suga's Shooky, J-Hope's Mang, Jimin's Chimmy, Taehyung's (V) Tata, and Jungkook's Cooky will be making the cutest appearance with the merch.

The collection will be retailing at a price of $9 to $133. Jen Jackson Brown, president of Nordstrom Product Group, expressed her excitement to Fashionista via e-mail.

“The Hybe team reached out to us wanting to offer their official BTS Merch for the first time at a U.S.-based retailer in stores and online. We have been longtime BTS fans and have been inspired by how they’ve been able to connect with their fans in an authentic way, so when Hybe came to us, we were thrilled. We’re excited to make this specially curated collection accessible to our customers, who we know are BTS fans, on February 25.”

She further said:

“We have worked with several artists in the past to introduce collections, and high-profile launches are not new to us, but this launch is a little different. The level of excitement from the BTS Army is unmatched, and we know they’re anxiously awaiting this drop. We want to make sure we deliver on their expectations and have been working hard with the BTS and Hybe teams to make sure we have a strong assortment available. We’re hoping to make it as easy as possible to shop by having it available on nordstrom.com and in 50 of our Nordstrom stores across the U.S.”

Also Read Article Continues below

We are all aware of BTS' power to sell products out, it can be their concert tickets, their merch, a drink they are casually drinking, to lip balm they are seen applying. This group can sell out anything, so ARMYs should gear up if they want to get their hands on the latest merch.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan