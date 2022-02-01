How long have Rihanna and ASAP Rocky been together? Relationship timeline explored as couple set to welcome first child together

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are set to welcome their first child together. The couple officially confirmed the news after posing for paparazzi shots outside the latter’s home in Harlem, New York City.

The pair can be seen taking a romantic stroll amid the snow and freezing temperatures in the photos. The Diamonds hitmaker wore a pink Chanel jacket and bright accessories that dangled over her pregnant stomach.

Fenty Cop @FentyCop CONGRATULATIONS TO ASAP ROCKY AND RIHANNA CONGRATULATIONS TO ASAP ROCKY AND RIHANNA https://t.co/L7AwxTueAo

The singer also kept the puffer coat unbuttoned to display her baby bump for the cameras. The photographer also shared a close-up shot of Rihanna’s baby bump on Instagram. He captioned the picture “She Is” and tagged the couple in the post.

The official news comes months after the Fenty Beauty founder sparked pregnancy rumors by wearing oversized clothes to hide her stomach on several occasions. In February 2020, the musician told British Vogue that she was planning to have multiple children in the next ten years:

"Ten years? I'll be 42! I'll be ancient. I'll have kids — three or four of them."

Meanwhile, ASAP Rocky also shared his excitement about starting a family while speaking to GQ last year:

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for over a decade but only sparked romance rumors in 2020. Their relationship was officially confirmed in November 2020, and the pair have been together for more than a year.

A look into Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s relationship

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky started dating in 2020 (Image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s friendship first came to light when the latter featured Rocky in her 2012 song Cockiness (I Love It). The duo also performed together at the MTV Video Music Awards that same year.

In 2013, Rocky joined the North American leg of RiRi’s Diamonds World Tour and opened the show for the singer. The duo also collaborated for the former’s Fashion Killa music video in September 2013, and the rapper even name-dropped RiRi on the track:

“Her attitude Rihanna/She get it from her mama.”

During a 2015 interview with Hot 97, Rocky mentioned that he never had a romantic encounter with the Umbrella singer, and their friendship was only platonic. Rihanna started dating billionaire Hassan Jameel two years later, while Rocky was linked to Kendall Jenner.

Despite being involved in their respective relationships, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attended 2018 Paris Fashion Week and sat together in the front row during Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton show.

That same year Rocky was seen at RiRi’s annual charitable Diamond Ball to support the Clara Lionel Foundation. In 2019, the rapper attended the event for a second time as a guest.

The then-friends also made a red carpet appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December 2019. Rocky was even dressed in a black Fenty suit for the event.

The pair sparked dating rumors for the first time in January 2020 following the Only Girl singer’s split from her longtime boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. Although the duo was seen hanging out in New York, a source denied romance rumors while speaking to E! News:

“Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long, intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something. She’s hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him.”

In July 2020, Rocky and Rihanna collaborated for the latter’s Fenty Skin line. The rapper was also featured in the product’s promotional campaigns.

The following month, they appeared together in two interviews for GQ and Vogue to discuss the beauty industry.

In December 2020, the rumored couple was spotted together at the Beatrice Inn in New York City. Meanwhile, sources close to the pair confirmed their relationship to People and shared that the two have been inseparable since they started dating:

“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

The duo was photographed together in Barbados during Christmas 2020, and insiders claimed that Rocky spent the holidays with RiRi’s family. They were also seen on a cozy yacht trip during their Barbados vacation.

In January 2021, the We Found Love hitmaker supported footwear designed by ASAP Rocky and posed with the shoes for an Instagram photo. In April 2021, the couple was photographed on a dinner date at Delilah in Los Angeles.

✨ @PRADAXBBY rihanna and asap rocky in 2012 and them now🥺🤍 rihanna and asap rocky in 2012 and them now🥺🤍 https://t.co/tsvkecZf4o

In May 2021, Rocky officially called Rihanna the “love of my life” and “my lady” while speaking to GQ about the pop star:

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Although the pair mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, they were often seen hanging out together throughout 2021. The couple is now set to become parents and is currently waiting to welcome their first child together.

Edited by Ravi Iyer