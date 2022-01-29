How to buy Virgil Abloh's SS22 Louis Vuitton Runner Tactic Trainers online? Price and more about the new kicks

Earlier this month, with a showcase of Virgil Abloh's final collection for the label was held at Louis Dreamhouse. Louis Vuitton wanted to pay homage to the artist and his time in the house. The show marked the end of an era, but followers of the visionary designer didn't want to let go of Abloh's legacy just yet.

In order to keep fans of the designer satisfied, the brand decided to drop the Louis Vuitton Runner Tactic Trainers (courtesy of Virgil Abloh) from the SS22 collection once again.

The sneakers were dropped on January 20, 2022 exclusively at LV's Miami store, which is the first LV store in the US dedicated entirely to men's collections. However, in a surprise move, the brand has now made the shoes available globally online and in UK stores in four new colorways.

All about Louis Vuitton Runner Tactic Trainers

The Louis Vuitton Runner Tactic Trainers are inspired by the 90s running shoes which encourage exercise. The shoe is technically agile and is a flexible option for gym addicts.

The signature colorway Green is released alongside White, Black, Moka, and Blue iterations. The loudest and most unique of them is the Blue colorway for the shoe, which includes accents of pink, green, and purple.

The shoes have a mesh base with a suede panel overlay to give a mixed style with a retro aesthetic. The shoe also highlights a skewed LV branding atop the mid-panel and a gelly-rubber window on the tongue to add to the retro feel of the shoe.

The text "VUITTON" has been added to the mid-sole for additional branding.To finish off the design, the signature motif of the LV flower monogram appears on the lower section at the rear of the shoe.

The Green colorway of the shoes is available at a retail price of £860, while all the other colorways (White, Black, Moka, and Blue) are available for a retail price of £920. The product can be purchased on the Louis Vuitton UK site.

