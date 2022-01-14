Cheapest Louis Vuitton Bags to add to your collection

Louis Vuitton Malletier," commonly known as "Louis Vuitton" or its initials 'LV' is a fashion and luxury goods house company founded in 1854 by French fashion designer "Louis Vuitton."

Ranging from leather goods to luxury trunks, the label's 'LV' monogram has left its mark on all the products. The label, over the years, has become one of the world's leading fashion houses. Not only that, but it took a huge glory when it was named the world's most valuable luxury brand for six consecutive years (2006-12).

It has created a luxury empire all over the world with almost 50 countries selling the brand products in more than 450 stores worldwide. It wouldn't be a surprise if people want to buy this staple in fashion just to have a valuable collectable in their wardrobe. We came up with a list of bags that are cheapest and can definitely be an addition to your luxury collection.

5 Cheapest Louis Vuitton bags for your wardrobe

1) Pochette accesories bag

This bag is the most affordable bag from the label, and it is the starter bag for many first-time buyers. The bag has adequate space and can fit a phone, keys, lipstick, cards, tissues and a pair of sunglasses. The bag comes in two different patterns, i.e monogram and damie azur. The bag comes for a price of $1,050 and can be purchased on louis vuitton site.

2) 'LV' Félicie Pochette

This is the second most affordable bag on the site of LV, the starting price of the bag is $1240. The bag is large enough to fit a phone, wallet, emergency makeup, and sunglasses. The new model of this bag comes with an envelope-style pouch with two removeable pockets. The chain on this bag is removable and it has an engraved 'LV' monogram on its side.

3) Speedy 25 bag

This 'LV' bag is one of the classic bags, it is one the oldest and yet popular models. It first launched in the 1930's and known as "The Express." The body of the bag is made from the monogram canvas which is smooth and soft to the touch. The leather handles have a comfortable grip, but the bag doesn't accommodate a shoulder strap. The bag is priced at $1350 and can be bought here.

4) Noé BB Bag

The Noé BB bucket bag has a trendy, stylish as well as a classic approach to its design. This bag takes inspiration from 1932 when a champagne producer asked Louis to produce a bag which is sturdy and stylish, in addition to being large enough to carry 5 bottles of "bubbles". This modern version of the bag has a leather strap, which is adjustable to one's liking and the bag can be worn over shoulder or cross body. This bag costs $1480.

5) The Neverfull MM bag

Yet another classic LV bag, which as the name suggests, gives plenty of storage space. It can easily fit your laptop, your water bottle, makeup, and other essentials without any struggle. The bag comes with a removable pouch, which can store valuables and double-work as a mini wallet. It comes in multiple colors and materials, thus, one can purchase it with your liking. The bag starts around $1690.

