6 interesting facts about Fendi

Started in Rome, Italy in 1925, Fendi has now cemented itself as one of the most iconic Italian luxury brands in the world. The couple Adele and Edoardo Fendi were the founders of the deluxe fashion brand. Originally started with fur and leather goods, Fendi later expanded its business across various other women's and men's fashion lines.

Known for its potent Italian aesthetics, Fendi rose like a dynasty and has proudly carried its legacy forward to this day. Getting into details of its bequest, let’s peep into some enthralling facts of the Italian fashion house.

Fendi’s lesser known facts

1) Fendi in the hands of daughters

The founders of Adele and Edoardo Fendi had five daughters, Carla, Franca, Alda, Anna, and Paola who later inherited the Fendi business as a family. Clearly, the Italian brand has continued on the lines of matriarchy.

2) Its popularity soared after ‘Sex and the City’

Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi in the late 90s, demand for Fendi’s baguette, an iconic fabric bag, elevated after it appeared in the incredibly popular American film Sex and the City. Fendi later relaunched the beloved baguette for HBO’s TV series Sex and the City, after which it became even more popular in the US.

3) Karl Lagerfeld behind its monogram

To further refine and modernize the brand's fur and leather goods, German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld was hired as the company's new creative director in 1965. Under his leadership, the brand was pushed far beyond its boundaries to become a global powerhouse. Lagerfeld was responsible for the design of Fendi's iconic double ‘F’ monogram.

From 1965 to 2000, it remained the official logo for the brand, but in the year 2000, it was removed as the official logo.

4) Fendi shined on the Great Wall of China

In October 2007, Fendi became the first fashion house to stage a runway on the Great Wall of China. The stage show featured 88 models who walked 88 meters over one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The deliberate repeated usage of the number '88' was because it is believed to be a lucky number in Chinese culture.

5) Kanye West interned under Fendi

Rapper and record producer Ye, popularly known as Kanye West, had actually joined Fendi as an intern in 2009 as he was curious to learn about haute couture in greater detail. A mere 3 years later, he launched his own fashion brand.

6) Fendi sisters were dressed alike

Adele Fendi dressed all five of her daughters alike in chic navy and black. Many a time in their childhood, the sisters were mistaken to be orphans as all of them were similarly dressed.

Over a long period of time, Fendi has established itself as a brand of high standing. From fur and leather to being a celebrity-favored brand now, the Italian fashion house has certainly come a long way.

Edited by Atul S