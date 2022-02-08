Kenzo limited-edition NFT drop: Everything to know about the collection

Nigo was recently appointed at Kenzo following the reign of Felipe Olivera Baptista as the newest Artistic Creative Director in September 2021. So in honor of Nigo's joining the french luxury fashion house, the label has decided to enter the metaverse market.

The French luxury fashion house has officially announced that it will be releasing a limited-edition capsule of just 100 NFTs in celebration of Nigo's first collection at the label, Boke Flower.

KENZO @kenzo

#KENZONIGO The Boke Flower comes from the Japanese quince tree that blooms in February. The Boke Flower comes from the Japanese quince tree that blooms in February.#KENZONIGO https://t.co/3Hq9LBOMwn

The label has given all its customers and enthusiasts a chance to mint one out of the 100 limited-edition NFTs. The move by the label also marks history by making it the brand's official entry into Web 3.0.

All about Kenzo limited edition NFT drop with the Boke Flower collection

The new artistic director of the house, Nigo, dropped his first collection on February 5, 2022. The collection features a floral graphic inspired by the Japanese culture, a boke. Boke is a Japanese quince bush that blooms only in February, in the late winters.

KENZO @kenzo Watch the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022 show by Artistic Director Nigo #KENZONIGO Watch the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022 show by Artistic Director Nigo #KENZONIGO https://t.co/EO3BEl1U9B

The prelude to the Boke Flower collection was seen on the runway for the winter/fall 2022 show. The collection includes sweatshirts, jersey cardigans, long-sleeved t-shirts, and nylon coach jackets.

On the runway, we also spotted beige-colored pants for men and a belted military skirt for women, all of which had an embossing of "Kenzo Paris" written on them.

For additional drops with the collection, the label will be releasing a limited-edition 100 NFTs. Each drop will be accompanied by a collection of NFTs that unlock exclusive access to the Kenzo world.

The brand also confirmed to drop three more drops for the spring/summer collection, which will also be in contrast with the natural elements, and all of these will be coming with their aversion to non-fungible tokens.

Although release dates for NFTs haven't been confirmed, you can keep tabs on the label's social channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Discord. For the first capsule, Nigo made two five-pieces each for women's and men's wardrobes. But all of these pieces have a bit of gender-fluid element in design.

“The drop is largely retained in white as a nod to the image of a blank page: new beginnings,” Kenzo made a statement regarding their collection.

The whole collection is a tribute to Takada, a Japanese designer who founded the label back in 1970. The collection is available at the official store of the label and website here. They are also available at the stores: New York Soho and Paris' George V.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts about Nigo's debut collection?

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar