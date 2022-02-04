Superplastic X Gucci 'SUPERGUCCI' NFT drop: Price and everything you need to know

Superplastic X Gucci collaboration is coming to launch SUPERGUCCI, which will be a limited edition series of NFTs and ceramic sculptures. The collection came out on February 1 via SUPERPLASTIC's website and can be accessed through Gucci's Vault site. On Gucci's official website:

"For the three-part series of NFTs each with their own handcrafted porcelain sculpture, SUPERPLASTIC’s synthetic artists Janky and Guggimon combine their digital style with the House’s historic codes. In the first release, the famous SuperJanky figure finds itself within ten different whimsical scenarios inspired by Gucci Aria."

All you need to know about SUPERGUCCI NFT from Superplastic x Gucci collab

gucci @gucci #AlessandroMichele #GucciVault Transcending the confines of time and space, the first ten #SUPERGUCCI NFTs created by @superplastic and the House represent a visionary path of experimentation into the metaverse. Discover more about the drop on.gucci.com/GucciVault Transcending the confines of time and space, the first ten #SUPERGUCCI NFTs created by @superplastic and the House represent a visionary path of experimentation into the metaverse. Discover more about the drop on.gucci.com/GucciVault #AlessandroMichele #GucciVault https://t.co/SHhMPkPraz

The collab between Superplastic x Gucci comes in a three-part series of CryptoJanky NFTs. The first part of the series was launched on February 1, 2022 on the site of Superplastic.

SUPERGUCCI's first series released a limited offering of ten different exclusive NFTs, accompanied by a ceramic sculpture handmade by Bitossi and co-designed by Gucci and Superplastic.

The first drop was inclusive and gave everyone the opportunity to purchase the NFT. The blockchain of these SUPERGUCCI NFTs is minted on Ethereum. The initial drop on February 1, 2022 was sold at 1.5 ETH which didn't include transaction fees.

One ETH costs $2,623 USD approx. The discord channel Gucci Vault explains this drop mechanic.

The Superplastic x Gucci collection has a dimension where the famous characters of Superplastic, Janky and Guggimon take a trip to Gucci Vault, a concept store created under the vision of Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele.

The characters find themselves in a virtual environment where the past, present and future of the label all exist together. Gucci's official website states:

"As Gucci’s experimental online space, it is very natural that the Vault hosts this new form of digital brand partnership, marking its expansion into the metaverse and paving the way to infinite opportunities. Stay tuned, feed your curiosity, and believe in the power of imagination."

To purchase this collection, one would need access to ETH currency. ETH currencies can be purchased on an online exchange at Coinbase, Kraken or directly through Metamask. Once the purchase is made, one can access their funds to purchase an NFT.

The next two rounds/series of the SUPERGUCCI are still under wraps, so are the designs of the NFT and ceramic toys. But the picture that comes to mind is Gucci-patterned Superplastic's janky toys with a Gucci Aria Cap.

However the drop on February 1, 2022 ran into a snag after the bots exploited the smart contracts of NFT. Later that day, Superplastic tweeted to solve this issue by switching over to a raffle system on February 3, in a bid to create even more fair distribution scheme. Let's see how this drop goes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul