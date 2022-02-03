Where to buy Gucci Run sneakers? Price and more about the new collection

Gucci recently unveiled its newly developed Gucci Run sneakers in five variations. The shoes draw inspiration from the sporting world, but feature the signature the Gucci touch.

The Italian fashion house is ready to rock 2022 with its new launches and collabs. The brand recently came out with The North Face pop-ups. Furthermore, Gucci, in collaboration with SUPERPLASTIC, is all set to release SUPERGUCCI, which will be brand’s first NFT launch for 2022. The world has also just witnessed the launch of Gucci’s “Year of the Tiger” capsule collection.

All about Gucci Run sneakers, price, and more

Priced at $870, Gucci Run sneakers are available for purchase on the house’s online store.

The streamlined sneakers are made with monogram technical knit fabric. The entire piece is detailed and defined with the iconic interlocking “G” logo made out of rubber.

The shoes are released in five different colorways that include “Red and Black Fabric”, “Grey Fabric” complemented with orange, “Blue Fabric” with orange detailing, “Black Fabric” stylised with neon yellow, and “White Fabric”.

The dual-coloured sole completes its look with a lively note of chromatic contrast. The Italy-made low heel shoes have a lace-up closure.

Last but not least, the footwear also has subtle tab detailing on the back. Overall, these men's sneakers flaunt the perfect sporty vibe.

In other news, the brand has faced backlash for using real tigers in its campaign. This was during the launch of the fashion house's Tiger collection as part of the Chinese Year of the Tiger celebrations, which commenced on February 1. Animal rights activists as well as internet users criticized the luxury brand and expressed their displeasure.

Edited by Siddharth Satish