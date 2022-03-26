How to buy Pharrell Williams X NIGO's I Know NIGO limited edition collection? Price, release date and more explored

Once again, NIGO is taking the center stage for his latest collaboration with Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club. The two came together for the launch of their limited edition merch collection.

The Japanese designer is full of energy and enthusiasm for his new launches and collaborations. The latest Human Made capsule celebrates the release of I Know NIGO music album.

Pharrell Williams x Human Made merch marks NIGO’s comeback

The newly created merchandise comprises of hoodies and t-shirts that are loaded with whimsical white and black Billionaire Boys Club’s astronaut figures. Alongside, Human Made’s duck and labrador sporting spacesuits motifs are also graphic printed on the latest capsule collection.

Both tees as well as hoodies are adorned with similar fanciful designs. The branding of the collab subtly adorns the right sleeves of both the pieces. On the back of both the merch items, I Know NIGO epistles are impressed adjacent to the astronaut figures. The text is surrounded by imagery stars.

The Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club x NIGO’s Human Made exclusive articles of tees and hoodies are marked at $60 and $160 respectively. All those piqued with curiosity can take a closer look at all the items via BBC Icecream’s official website.

The merch is available for purchase from March 25 onwards at New York City’s flagship store in Soho, Miami Pop-up and BBC web store.

Making a comeback after almost two long decades, the designer cum disc jockey released his newest musical edition I Know NIGO! His impressive star-studded music videos feature non-conformist rapper Kid Cudi, Pusha-T, Tyler The Creator, Goldie soloist ASAP Rocky, Money Longer rapper Lil Uzi Vert, Happy singer Pharrell Williams, American musician Pop Smoke, and hip hop duo Clipse.

In related news, NIGO also joined forces with ASAP Rocky to introduce their special apparel edition that commemorates Arya singer’s third studio album Testing. Therefore, NIGO’s Human Made and ASAP Rocky’s Testing together labeled their merchandise as “Human Testing”.

