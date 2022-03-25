Louis Vuitton selects Kid Cudi for fine jewellery collection

American rapper and actor Kid Cudi is winning hearts with his brand new jewelry campaign for Louis Vuitton. The singer came together with the French luxury label and posed for LV’s latest Volt jewelry collection.

Maison created a unisex jewelry collection with minimalist designs. The newly arrived LV Volt campaign also features Swedish actress Alicia Vikander and renowned Chinese star Jin Chen, alongside Kid Cudi.

Not long ago, Kid Cudi showcased his breathtaking acting skils in the horror thriller movie X. Rapper played an important role in X, which also featured Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, and Brittany Show. Released on March 18, the star-studded movie marked the cinematic debut of the rapper.

Louis Vuitton’s Volt fine jewelry collection has it all

All newly created dainty pieces pay tribute to Maison's timeless initials. The luxury fashion label has created flimsy yet sophisticated jewelry designs. The Volt collection features intricate bracelets, earrings and studs, gracious rings, and exquisite upside down pendants.

LV has stepped up its game by making Cudi a part of its regal campaign. Decorated with diamonds, the pieces are drawn in yellow, pink, and white gold. In addition to all-gold bracelets, the label also designed bands with interchangeable polyamide cords in variable tones.

The 18 karat upside down play bracelets are ideal accessories that can easily complement each and every outfit. The polyamide cords are constructed in four distinct shades: Passion Red, Electric Blue, Lucky Green, and Hot Pink.

The standout pieces of the limited edition are adorable mesh earrings, necklaces, and broad mesh bracelets. Signature LV initials accessories are enchanting pieces which can’t be missed by any. The fancy diamond studded one cuff armlets seem perfect for evening dinners.

The fine accessories collection is like a fantasy world for the jewelry aficionados. The complete collection is accessible via the luxury brand’s official website.

Louis Vuitton recently unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 collection in line with Paris Fashion Week. The fashion house’s show took the internet by storm when the Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon flawlessly strutted the runway. Creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere crafted beautiful sequinned dresses, out-sized striped t-shirts, knee-length boots, oversized jackets, and formal outfits.

