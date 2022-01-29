"Aging like fine wine": Kid Cudi X Levis collab has rapper posing shirtless with rainbow hair

Rapper Kid Cudi recently collaborated with American clothing company, Levis. Advancing towards its 150th anniversary, the brand introduced its newly recreated global icon, the 501® ’90s jeans.

The American denim house undertakes new campaigns each year. Last year, for example, the brand renewed its commitment to lowering its environmental footprint when it made its most sustainable jeans, with organic cotton and Circulose, drawn from worn-out denim.

Kid Cudi's shirtless campaign captivated fans, and the perfect blend of style and comfort left followers in awe.

Kid Cudi goes shirtless for Levis campaign

The rapper stole hearts with his easy-going yet chic look in Levi's latest campaign. Cudi wore the brand's jeans along with a cardigan that he left open. For the label's new lookbook, Kid Cudi chose to sport rainbow hair, a style that attracted a plethora of compliments on Instagram:

Kid Cudi's campaign impressed Instagram fans (Image via Instagram/kidcudi)

All about Kid Cudi x Levis collab, price, and more

Kid Cudi donned Levis 501® Original Fit Men’s Jeans that are priced at $89.50, along with a Coit Boxy Cardigan which costs $98. The latest launches of the brand can be purchased from the official Levi's website.

'The ‘501®: The Number That Changed Everything' Campaign is currently live on the brand's official website.

The apparel released will provide a more relaxed and free fit around the seat and leg. At the same time, the design remains timeless with its foundational blueprint that includes the button fly and straight leg.

Besides Kid Cudi, artist-designer Tremaine Emory, founding member of the legendary Beastie Boys Mike D, and fashion icon Nathan Westling were also welcomed by Levi’s in celebration of the Original 501®’s history and its enduring global impact in conjunction with the 501® ’90s’ launch.

The star-studded campaign album flawlessly personifies the versatility of the Original 501® and its evolutionary iterations since 1873.

Chief Product Officer of Levi Strauss & Co., Karyn Hillman, spoke about the campaign:

“With denim, nostalgia can be a source of both comfort and style. Having that favorite worn-in pair of jeans from the past is what we aim to capture with the new 501® ’90s jean–it taps into that vintage look & feel, but it’s been made fresh and modern for today. It’s inspired by the way people were wearing our 501s in the late ’90s. A bit more relaxed, midrise, with just the right amount of bagginess in the leg – easy, effortless, and cool.”

Art and fashion director Gia Seo, first Black woman Vogue cover stylist Gabriella Karefa Johnson, and model-musician Staz Lindes are other big names associated with the launch.

