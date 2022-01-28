“Who knew?”: Khaby Lame x BOSS collaboration takes Instagram by surprise

Khaby Lame has been featured in BOSS’s brand new Spring Summer 2022 campaign. He was part of an all-star cast for the brand’s latest launch.

The Italy-based influencer, who runs his reaction channels on both Instagram and TikTok, is a sensation from the previous year, alongside achieving a milestone with millions of followers.

Khaby left his 68 million Instagram followers in surprise by collaborating with the German fashion house. The faces for the collection are showcased under #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign.

Khaby Lame x BOSS collab surprises fans on Instagram

However, the influencer has a massive fan following, yet his partnership with such a well-recognized brand left his fans in awe. “Who knew!” few commented out of surprise. While some called him a “legend”, others called it a “very smart collaboration”.

Instagram reactions on Khaby Lame x BOSS collaboration (Image via Instagram/boss)

All about the BOSS campaign

BOSS gave a star-studded beginning to the new year. The brand has included many big names as part of its latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection that launched on January 26. For the campaign, all the stars donned signature black BOSS hoodies that are available for $178 USD at www.hugoboss.com.

Celebs, from top models and rappers to influencers and athletes, were lined up for the release. Here’s the list:

Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber

Joan Smalls

Chris Hemsworth (Australian actor)

Future (American rapper)

Khaby Lame

Lee Min-ho (South Korean actor and singer)

Anthony Joshua (British professional boxer)

Matteo Berrettini (Italian tennis champion)

Alica Schmidt (German runner)

The incredible social-first campaign for the brand was shot by highly-rated fashion photographer Mikael Jansson.

Alongside the global campaign, the fashion house plans to broaden the spectrum, in the form of podcasts, behind the scenes, stories, and reels for better sway.

The campaign will be activated across the world via consumer touchpoints that will be led both by social as well as major out-of-home advertising. Currently, it is going live in 35 metropolises worldwide.

The CEO of Hugo BOSS AG, Daniel Grieder, elaborated:

“The talents and personalities of the campaign perfectly embody what a boss stands for today. Delving into the more personal, emotive, and thoughtful aspects of being a boss in today’s world helps us connect in a more concrete and tangible way to millennials.”

BOSS also announced an upcoming tactical partnership with TikTok celeb Khaby Lame. The decision came subsequent to Milan Fashion Week, which happened in September last year. Khaby's first fashion runway, which he did in collaboration with BOSS, attracted 4 billion impressions in just four days.

Edited by R. Elahi