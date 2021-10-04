What is Khaby Lame's net worth? Exploring the TikTok sensation's fortune 

TikTok sensation Khabane Lame, famously known as Khaby Lame, gained popularity online once videos of him reacting to pointless life hacks and DIY videos blew up on the internet. He became an internet muse as he never spoke a word in his TikTok videos yet became one of the most popular content creators.

Khaby Lame currently holds over 114 million followers on the video-sharing platform. He has also surpassed the second most followed TikTok star, Addison Rae. The Senegal-native currently stands as Charli D’Amelio’s competition, who is the most followed TikToker in the world.

Lame was originally laid off from the factory he was working in as the pandemic took a toll on several companies financially. Since then, the 21-year-old began creating TikTok videos to keep himself entertained. His sarcastic expressions, along with meaningful hand gestures, managed to create a multimillion-dollar fortune for himself.

Not only has he surpassed Addison Rae on TikTok, but he has also amassed more followers than popular, controversial TikToker Bella Poarch.

Exploring Khaby Lame’s net worth

Khaby Lame grew up in public housing since he was a year old in Chivasso, Italy. According to Business Insider, the social media star is estimated to be worth $2 million. The publication also stated that he charges close to $50,000 per promotional video, which gets uploaded on TikTok.

Khaby Lame is estimated to be making $200,000 per month.

Khaby Lame recently walked for fashion brand Boss at the Milan Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

In an interview with the New York Times, the social media personality admitted that he gained popularity online due to the 'global language' he speaks. He added:

“It’s my face and expressions which make people laugh.”

The TikTok personality also believes he has a huge fan following in the States, Brazil, and Senegal.

Also Read

Alongside his expanding career on TikTok, he has also amassed over 47.8 million followers on Instagram.

Khaby Lame’s latest collaboration is with the Indian fantasy sports platform Dream 11. He has created short comedic sketches for the company with his signature deadpan expressions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far