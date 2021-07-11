How many followers does Khaby Lame have on TikTok? All about the viral star set to overtake Charli D'Amelio

The race for the TikTok throne intensifies as Khaby Lame inches closer to the top. After beating Addison Rae to claim second spot on TikTok, Khabane Lame's popularity is surging through social media. Pretty soon, he may just steal the top spot from TikTok's queen Charli D’Amelio.

Barely a week ago, Khaby Lame crossed 82 million followers, pushing Addison Rae down to the third spot. As of 11 July 2021, the social media personality has 87+ million followers and is growing rapidly.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Addison Rae surpassed by rapidly growing Khaby Lame in TikTok followers. pic.twitter.com/yJzJtZTCeZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 3, 2021

Over the past few months, his TikTok account has grown at an insane rate, clocking in close to 637,500 plus followers daily. Given the data, there could be bad news for Charli D’Amelio in the coming months.

Also Read: Fans of Khaby Lame rejoice as he overtakes Addison Rae to become the second most followed TikTok star in the world

When will Khaby Lame have more followers than Charli D'Amelio?

According to the data and current projections, Khaby Lame is set to cross 146 million followers over the course of 90 days, while Charli is set to cross only 127 million followers in the same time frame.

Only a matter of time (Image via Socialtracker)

By the looks of it, there's only three months left for Charli to enjoy the top spot on TikTok before she's dethroned. However, things could change due to numerous circumstances, and she may yet retain the top spot longer than what the projections foretell. Nonetheless, it's left to be seen who comes out on top.

Khabane ‘Khaby’ Lame is now the second most followed person on Tiktok after overtaking Addison Rae 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lUzKAecVON — Helen 🇰🇪 (@helennax) July 8, 2021

Why does the internet love Khaby Lame?

Khaby is a Senegalese TikToker based in Italy, and although he doesn't speak a word on camera in his videos, his actions and gestures have earned him worldwide fame among people of all ages.

Although his content is peculiar in nature, it's easily understood by anyone. In essence, he satirically points out people who try and complicate simple everyday tasks to present them as lifehacks.

They need to have an emoji for khaby lame’s reaction 🤷‍♀️ I need this pic.twitter.com/rDjB6id8xu — Hala💫🐈‍⬛ (@Haza_Younis) July 6, 2021

He has skyrocketed to fame mainly due to his content, which is relatable, easy to understand, and doesn't have a cultural or language barrier. Suffice to say, his content is quite possibly the most relatable in the world over at the moment

In essence, this is the story of a true underdog going against the odds and coming out to the top on things. It's no wonder fans are going gaga over his success and his subsequent rise to the top of TikTok.

successfully wasted 5 months of 2021 pic.twitter.com/FNSI16QdSn — Khaby Lame (@khabyofficial) June 4, 2021

Also Read: Markelle Washington defends Charli D'Amelio after TikTok star is accused of stealing TikTok dances from black creators

Edited by Ashish Yadav