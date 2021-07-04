Markelle Washington defends Charli D'Amelio after TikTok star is accused of stealing TikTok dances from black creators 

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio has been under fire recently. The influencer, who has over 112 million followers, was called out by The View co-host Sunny Hosting for stealing dances made by black creators, not crediting them and profiting from them.

Chali D'Amelio faced backlash after going on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, teaching the host dance moves of popular songs including Say So and Hard Times. There were no credits given to the dancers on screen.

Tik Tok sensation Addison Rae also received heat after going on the Tonight Show and performing the dances. Fans of the app then attacked the show for not giving credit to the black creators of the dances. Jimmy Fallon then invited the original creators to his channel and gave credit where credit is due.

Charli D'Amelio was also accused of stealing the popular Renegade dance routine from Atlanta teenager Jalaiah Harman. Charli D'Amelio proceeded to credit the original creator, Jalaiah, at an NBA All-Star Game in 2020.

TikToker Markelle Washington defends Charli D'Amelio

After observing the endless backlash towards Charli D’Amelio, Tik Toker Markelle Washington defended the star.

CLAP BACK: Charli D’Amelio defended by TikToker Markell Washington after ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin called out Charli for allegedly stealing dances and not appropriately crediting black creators. pic.twitter.com/RLJMF6Wtaz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 3, 2021

“People are going to keep calling this girl out (Charli D'Amelio) for not giving credit where credit is due, guys check your receipts that was so long ago.”

The TikToker went on to show proof of her giving dance credits way back in June 2020. Markelle stated:

“I feel like people are coming after her just because she has the biggest following on the platform, but let’s be real if somebody had 300 k followers and they didn’t give somebody dance credits, nobody would come for their lives.

The Renegade was already a trend on TikTok before Charli D'amelio did it. She likely didn't even know of the original dancer's existence until she was told. She didn't steal it, she just participated in the trend. — Yupyup (@Yupyup33311752) July 4, 2021

Markell also added that one must hold everybody accountable no matter the status or the number of followers they have under their name, referring to Charlie D'Amelio's huge fan following.

lol she still got millions off of jalaiah's dance so no exuses and I ain't talkin bout the new dances I'm talkin bout renegade — Jenna (@nlggashima) July 3, 2021

She blew up because she was stealing dances from black creators. Once she got big, THEN she started giving dance credit. FOH pic.twitter.com/l4NX23BGFG — αjα zσe ⚯͛ (@ajaesque) July 3, 2021

she basically did. people called this dance the charli damelo (idk) dance because they thought she came up with it. she never corrected it until she HAD to. she got millions off something that wasn’t hers and thats not right. and if you think it is then you suck as a person sns — jayx.x (@jayxjones1) July 4, 2021

People continued to call out the TikTok star, as many of them believed that Charli D’Amelio only began giving credit once she blew up to have millions of followers on the internet. They also stated that the she did not give credit to the Renegade, which catapulted her fame.

Charli D'Amelio was called out in light of Black TikTokers refusing to create new dance routines as the creators were not getting credited for their original content. The hashtag “BlackTikTokStrike” took over the platform and Twitter as well.

Edited by Gautham Balaji