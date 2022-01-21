Smoker's Club Fest 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, schedule, and more

The 2022 edition of The Smoker's Club Fest is scheduled for April 30, 2022 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California. Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky are set to headline the rap mega-event.

The complete lineup is listed in the event poster:

The lineup also contains a healthy mix of veterans (Wiz Khalifa, Schoolboy Q, Lupe Fiasco) and new blood (Joey Bada$$, Yung Lean, Flatbush Zombies).

Smoker's Club Festival: Tickets and presale

The presale for the event begins on January 24, 2022 at 10:00 am PST on the official website. Ticket prices start at $223.

VIP Tickets have been selling for $409 while stay packages have also begun to roll out, starting at $429.

As per the official website, the VIP package includes the following perks in addition to event admission:

Performances all day at Glen Helen Amphitheater

Access to Pit Area

Food choices from regional and local vendors

Bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merchandise, free water stations, and more

Air-conditioned restrooms

Dedicated entry lane at main entrance

Charging stations

The music festival posted its tour poster and stacked lineup on Twitter as well, with the caption:

“WE’RE BACK!”

The event will be hosted by The Smoker’s Club founder Shiest Bubz.

The 2022 iteration of the festival sees it return for the first time since 2018, and many familiar faces from that year's lineup are set to return.

The 2018 iteration was headlined by Khalifa, Cudi, and Schoolboy Q. Hosted on April 28 and 29 in Long Beach, it featured artists such as Isaiah Rashad, Dom Kennedy, Lil Skies, Ty Dolla $ign and the late Mac Miller, who the musical community paid homage to on his birthday yesterday.

The Smoker's Club Fest could see some new music as well. Last December, Cudi teased a new album in the works to the crowd at Rolling Loud by saying:

“I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that. I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, this new music, to give to you guys.”

The Smoker's Club Festival promises to be an action, rap (and smoke) packed day.

