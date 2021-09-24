Playboi Carti Fortnite skin in Chapter 2 Season 8: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released and the new set of cosmetics and other items have already excited players immensely. The developers are also expected to roll out several new skins over the course of the 'Cubed' themed season in the Item Shop as well as through various collaboration events.

Players are yet to learn about the probable collaborations that will feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, it was reported that the Playboi Carti Fortnite skin has been released.

This article will reveal the details regarding the recent rumors involving the Playboi Carti Fortnite skin.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Details regarding the Playboi Carti skin

The recent rumor regarding the Playboi Carti skin kicked off with one of Fortnite's recent collaboration events. Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga recently engaged in a partnership with Fortnite.

The designer brand has released several outfits that will be featured in the game. Apart from many in-game cosmetics, the Spanish fashion house has also rolled out several real life outfits as well.

The in-game outfits that were released by Balenciaga created a huge uproar amongst the Fortnite community. The outfit featured the word "eXtr3me" written across it.

It may seem that there is no connection whatsoever between the outfit and Playboi Carti. However, uncovering the entire story will throw light upon the issue.

Apparently, one of the latest Instagram posts from the rapper featured him wearing a black outfit with the words "eXtr3me" written similar to what was featured in the latest collaboration between Fortnite and Balenciaga.

The uncanny resemblance between the two outfits has caused huge speculation regarding the arrival of the Playboi Carti Fortnite skin.

The craze regarding a potential Playboi Carti skin isn't unjustified. Popular rapper Travis Scott was added as a Fortnite skin and it went on to become a huge hit. Similarly, gamers were hoping for another Fortnite skin belonging to one of the most popular artists in the music industry.

This is the first time Fortnite has collaborated with a major fashion name. However, for Balenciaga, this is not the very first instance where the brand has been involved with the gaming community.

Back in 2021, the popular luxury fashion brand released their very own bespoke video game Afterworld. The game was built with Unreal Engine and it debuted their Fall 2021 collection.

