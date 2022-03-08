Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon's Louis Vuitton walk sends fans into a frenzy

Louis Vuitton held its runway show to showcase the Fall Winter 2022 collection on Monday, March 7, at 2.30 pm CET. It was held at the Musée d'Orsay for Paris Fashion Week.

The collection was presented by the brilliant Nicolas Ghesquiere, the creative director at the fashion house since 2013. Opening the show for him, Louis Vuitton's global brand ambassador and Squid Game actress Jung Ho-Yeon walked down the runway.

Jung Ho-yeon's walk as a model was appreciated by fans, who were excited to see the star back on the runway.

Fan reactions to Jung Ho-yeon's walk at Louis Vuitton runway

Fans reaction to HoYeon Jung's walk on the runway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were extremely excited to see Jung Ho-yeon back on the runway as she walked for the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. She opened the show for Nicolas Ghesquière.

Fans thought Ho-yeon was a natural on the show and looked "fly" and "beautiful" as she strutted down the runway. They also took note of the jacket she wore and loved her look.

The model was seen wearing wide-legged striped patterned pants, an oversized white shirt, and a yellow floral tie. She layered her outfit with a brown leather jacket.

However, her fans were most ecstatic about her comeback on the runway and tweeted about it:

🥑sammich @sami_pelayo THAT - i’m cured 🏼 HOYEON OPENING FOR LOUIS VUITTON WEARINGTHAT- i’m cured HOYEON OPENING FOR LOUIS VUITTON WEARING ‼️THAT‼️- i’m cured 😭👏🏼

sam🍡 @pinkmochhi YASS miss hoyeon jung back to runway opening Louis Vuitton YASS miss hoyeon jung back to runway opening Louis Vuitton https://t.co/oTo2QlbE0B

bae. @bigidakk FINALLY seeing her again on runway. Hoyeon Jung on Louis Vuitton’s show. #PFW FINALLY seeing her again on runway. Hoyeon Jung on Louis Vuitton’s show. #PFW https://t.co/SKPMAjcweD

Aretha @fleurenjuin This woman just made a runway comeback. Ladies and gentlemen, Hoyeon Jung for Louis Vuitton FW 2022! This woman just made a runway comeback. Ladies and gentlemen, Hoyeon Jung for Louis Vuitton FW 2022! https://t.co/sox8CsB3H2

Fans were jovial about seeing Ho-yeon and expressed how much they missed seeing the Squid Game star on the runway.

Jung Ho-Yeon and Louis Vuitton have had a remarkable journey together. The former made her debut as a model on the runway for the label in 2016. She was later seen on the campaign for the brand in 2017.

In October 2021, she was made the Global House Ambassador for the watches, fashion, and jewelry departments. After giving an impactful performance in the successful Netflix series, she was back on the runway for Nicolas Ghesquiere.

⌘ @BLUMARlNE Hoyeon Jung's runway debut was at Louis Vuitton 2016 RTW and now she is a Global Ambassador! Hoyeon Jung's runway debut was at Louis Vuitton 2016 RTW and now she is a Global Ambassador! https://t.co/jFrb7LZr9q

QUEEN OF ALDERAAN @hausorgana hoyeon opening for louis vuitton is such a full circle moment hoyeon opening for louis vuitton is such a full circle moment

Thus, it marked a "full circle moment," and Ho-yeon's fans were delighted.

More about Louis Vuitton's FW 2022-23 collection

In this collection, Nicolas Ghesquière mixed showbusiness with culture. We saw shirts layered over colorful dresses, sequined pinafore dresses, tops with extra-long pockets, high-knee boots, and outsized jackets on the runway.

According to the fashion house:

"The collection is dedicated to youth, in all their vivid romanticism, inspiring idealism, and hope for the future."

The collection was masculine, and we saw polo shirts layered over evening dresses, XXXL blazers, and sweaters tied over the waist, which gave a teenage mood vibe.

