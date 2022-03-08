Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon's Louis Vuitton walk sends fans into a frenzy

Louis Vuitton held its runway show to showcase the Fall Winter 2022 collection on Monday, March 7, at 2.30 pm CET. It was held at the Musée d'Orsay for Paris Fashion Week.
The collection was presented by the brilliant Nicolas Ghesquiere, the creative director at the fashion house since 2013. Opening the show for him, Louis Vuitton's global brand ambassador and Squid Game actress Jung Ho-Yeon walked down the runway.
Jung Ho-yeon's walk as a model was appreciated by fans, who were excited to see the star back on the runway.
Fan reactions to Jung Ho-yeon's walk at Louis Vuitton runway
Fans were extremely excited to see Jung Ho-yeon back on the runway as she walked for the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. She opened the show for Nicolas Ghesquière.
Fans thought Ho-yeon was a natural on the show and looked "fly" and "beautiful" as she strutted down the runway. They also took note of the jacket she wore and loved her look.
The model was seen wearing wide-legged striped patterned pants, an oversized white shirt, and a yellow floral tie. She layered her outfit with a brown leather jacket.
However, her fans were most ecstatic about her comeback on the runway and tweeted about it:
Fans were jovial about seeing Ho-yeon and expressed how much they missed seeing the Squid Game star on the runway.
Jung Ho-Yeon and Louis Vuitton have had a remarkable journey together. The former made her debut as a model on the runway for the label in 2016. She was later seen on the campaign for the brand in 2017.
In October 2021, she was made the Global House Ambassador for the watches, fashion, and jewelry departments. After giving an impactful performance in the successful Netflix series, she was back on the runway for Nicolas Ghesquiere.
Thus, it marked a "full circle moment," and Ho-yeon's fans were delighted.
More about Louis Vuitton's FW 2022-23 collection
In this collection, Nicolas Ghesquière mixed showbusiness with culture. We saw shirts layered over colorful dresses, sequined pinafore dresses, tops with extra-long pockets, high-knee boots, and outsized jackets on the runway.
According to the fashion house:
"The collection is dedicated to youth, in all their vivid romanticism, inspiring idealism, and hope for the future."
The collection was masculine, and we saw polo shirts layered over evening dresses, XXXL blazers, and sweaters tied over the waist, which gave a teenage mood vibe.