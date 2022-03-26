Steven Victor and NIGO collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more

Steven Victor and NIGO have recently partnered up in music for the release of NIGO's latest album, I Know NIGO!. The long-awaited project has finally made its way to Apple Music and was officially released on March 25, 2022. Now, we are seeing more of the two, with an upcoming merch.

Alongside NIGO's newest album, which includes Pharrell Williams, Tyler, A$AP Rocky, The Creator, Gunna, Kid Cudi, and more, a new merchandise is on its way to add to the excitement. The merchandise will feature hoodies, tees, jackets, etc. from the staples of Victor Victor Worldwide, with an array of NIGO crafted graphics.

More about Steven Victor x NIGO collaborated merch

The CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide and veteran music executive, Steven Victor, has been an off-screen celebrity who oversees the work of huge music pop-stars, including Pop Smoke, Pusha-T, A$AP Rocky, and now, NIGO, who is the latest to join in the list.

NIGO is one of the biggest names in the fashion field, with his founded labels such as Billionaire Boys Club, A Bathing Ape, Ice Cream, Human Made, and his latest venture as the artistic director of the French Luxury label, Kenzo.

Victor Victor Worldwide staples such as varsity jackets, accessories, tees, and hoodies will include NIGO's artistic vision as a fashion mogul all over it. To steal attention, we see the newest additions to the hoodie and t-shirt lookbook that will feature the iconic graphic of a duck and a dog sitting atop a magical flying carpet, which is also seen upon the album's cover.

The Victor Victor Worldwide catalog will also feature other I Know NIGO!-inspired motifs and graphics, such as a collaboration with the NIGO-founded label, Human Made, and Cactus Plant Flea Market.

Steven Victor spoke about his collaboration with NIGO in an interview with hypebeast. He said:

“It’s all been super exciting, a dream come true, really. I think with people like NIGO, people that are super creative, being around and watching him work is an experience. It’s very inspiring. He gets you to think outside of the box.”

The merch will be available during the pop-up in New York, Soho, for I Know NIGO! on March 26, 2022. Steven Victor commented upon the upcoming pop-up in New York in an interview with Highsnobiety:

“NIGO’s thing has always been to create experiences. So through the pop-up at the Shopify space, we’re going to create an immersive experience.”

The pop-up show will be held at Shopify's New York experiential outpost. One can register their RSVP's at newyork.shopify.com, which is currently live. Most of the merch items are up for grabs in-store in the Shopify New York space.

