Palace’s Spring 2022 Week 11 drop: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

London-based lifestyle label Palace Skateboards has rolled up its sleeves for the upcoming Spring 2022 drop. To jazz up your wardrobe, Palace is bringing in its Week 11 drop as a segment of its April releases on April 15.

For the latest apparel and accessories collection, the skateboard label has excellently fused UK’s skate culture with urban clothing. Drawing attention to its fictional football team, the label will also launch the debut collection of Palace Goats, which will also be a part of Palace's forthcoming Week 11 drop.

Palace’s Spring 2022 Week 11 drop brings Palace Goats onboard

The Week 11 drop is loaded with varsity jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, snapback hats, and accessories that will perfectly enliven your collection of apparel.

The collection offers various brilliantly-colored options. To begin with, the varsity jackets will be launched in three different colors: black, blue, and reddish brown. Besides the color differences, all three jackets appear identical in terms of detailing. All three Palace Goats jackets are adorned with striking yellow designs and the rear sides of the jackets are embellished with over-sized Goat prints.

In addition to the varsity jackets, the brand also created hoodies as part of its Palace Goats debut launch. Fashioned in black, navy, red, and light gray colorways, the unicolored hoodies are stamped with Goat head prints on the rear side.

The Palace Goats t-shirts are introduced in blue, black, and white colors. All the t-shirts are beautified with Goat head prints on the chest.

Moreover, the Palace Goat snapback hats and badges are conspicuously designed to pep up your complete outfit. The 5-Panel caps are drawn in three color combinations: all-black, red-black, and white-yellow.

Next on the list are hoodies, the basic everyday wear hoodies will be released in five distinct shades: black, whitish gray, light blue, mustard yellow, and navy. All the hoodies are beautifully decorated with a multi-colored "Palace London" monogram.

Bedazzling crewneck sweaters will also be included in the forthcoming collection. The finely knitted outerwear impresses with its minimalist “P” logos all-over. Crafted in black, gray, lavender, teal blue, and navy blue colors, these pieces will surely spice up your wardrobe.

Similar to knitted sweaters, the relaxed shorts are also fashioned in similar five colors. The “P” logo shorts look like must-haves for summertime.

Adding a variety to t-shirts, the label also added PALCATRAZ graphic print t-shirts in white and black colorways. Designed identically, both the styles are adorned with wire-like wavy patterns with "PALCATRAZ” stamped on the chest.

The label’s Spring 2022 Week 11 Drop will see global releases both online as well as offline. The complete collection will be available for purchase from April 15 onwards via the brand’s e-commerce website. Following which, the collection will be launched on the brand's Japanese webstore and on the official Palace_Skateboards WeChat store on April 16.

Palace’s other recent undertakings

The fervent spirit of the lifestyle label never slows down. The label has come out with multiple collaborations in recent weeks, which completely startled its aficionados. Most recently, the label joined forces with denim genius Calvin Klein. The duo released their Spring/Summer 2022 collection offering a wide range of apparel and accessories.

The collection featured blue and black denim jackets, jeans, denim shorts, co-branded sweatshirts, hoodies, printed vests, sports brassieres, relaxed shorts, snapback hats, socks, skateboards, CALVANS skate shoes, and the special CK1 fragrance.

Edited by Sabika