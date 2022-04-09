Sonic the Hedgehog collection: Where to buy, price and more about the movie merch drop with Hype

Highly-coveted video game company, Sonic the Hedgehog, has joined forces with UK’s lifestyle label Hype to launch a capsule collection. The collab’s limited edition merchandise witnessed the global launch on March 31.

In its line of collaborations, Sonic the Hedgehog also recently partnered with Fila. The collab raised the spirits of Hedgehog’s fans by materializing the timeless shoes worn by Sonic himself. The scarlet red tone shoes were conspicuously designed to celebrate the latest sequel of Sonic the Hedgehog that released on April 8, 2022. The pairs that retail for $110 were put to market on March 31, just days before the release of their sequel movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog collection made with colorful video game characters

For fans of all ages, the collab introduced a 30-piece collection that included apparel and accessories for both children and adults. Based upon the color palette of Sonic the Hedgehog, the collection features brilliantly-colored t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, cutesy pencil cases, funky backpacks, leggings, and bowling shirts.

All the enticing characters of the latest sequel movie, including Sonic, Super Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Shadow, are very well highlighted in the collaborative pieces. Further, the celebratory edition is also adorned with Hype’s black and white branding.

Different contemporary styles and patterns like gradient fade, graffiti, tie-dye, and galaxy have been put together to make the collection. The collection exhibits the perfect blend of Hype’s contemporary streetwear style with SEGA's Japanese-influence.

The reasonably priced items of the gender-neutral capsule, range from $18 to $60. The least priced item is the pencil case that is drawn in two different colorways: Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red. Made in four distinct colorways based on different gaming characters, the brilliantly-colored backpacks are marked at $47. Both the school supplies, i.e. backpacks and pencil cases, will be delivered from April 16 onwards.

Next, the Sonic Adult Lime Graphic t-shirt and Kids Blue Sonic Fire Ring t-shirt are priced at $34 and $26, respectively. The eye-catching Adult Pink Retro Sonic hoodie retails for $54.

The graffiti-inspired black and white Mono Sonic Drop shoulder hoodie and joggers are loaded with Hedgehog prints and each is marked at $60.

The complete collection is easily accessible via justhype.com. For offline purchases, items are available at the Hype Carnaby London store, as well as with selected global retailers March 31 onwards.

Edited by Gunjan