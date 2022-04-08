Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ending explained: Who is in the hidden lab and how does it set up the stage for the third film?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 screenings began in the United States and worldwide since early Thursday night. The movie has now been running in theaters in the U.S. since April 8, 2022 and in several international markets since March 30, 2022.

This sequel, directed by Jeff Fowler, not only accelerates the stories of Sonic's family and friendships, it also establishes a tremendously ambitious focus for the next chapter of everyone's favorite blue alien speedster story.

And given that we've already established that the new picture released this weekend has a post-credits scene worth seeing, how does it, along with the rest of the film's finale, set up what's to come next? Let's find out.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers.

What happens at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

While Knuckles and Sonic are at odds in the film, as all of the promotional material suggests, Sonic fans may have expected the two superfast characters to be enemies for a long time. By the end of the film, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles have made peace, forming a friendly connection that allows the trio, Tom, and Maddie to reclaim their feelings of normalcy.

So, the big three in the Sonic universe are doing OK, but what about Dr. Robotnik, their long-time nemesis? The character, played by Jim Carrey, who returns from the first film, is beaten at the end of the second, but Robotnik is nowhere to be found once the climactic battle is over.

That certainly leaves room for Robotnik to reappear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and elsewhere, though Carrey himself has thrown some doubt on future appearances by stating that he is considering retirement from acting. Regardless of what Carrey has planned, the Sonic films' producers have stated that Carrey will probably not be recast.

Perhaps even more intriguing than all of that is the previously stated post-credits scene. Following the half roll of the credits, we're treated to the previously stated cleanup scene when GUN agents discover the existence of a hidden lab.

The scene shows a tube housing a lifeform. It is revealed that the vessel holds Shadow the Hedgehog, who opens his eyes menacingly to close the film. The covertness surrounding Shadow's existence indicates that the lab has gone unnoticed for years.

Brandon 'Saucy' Collier @SaucyProcess "Firepower... and lots of it."



After YEARS of waiting, I can finally say it: I play Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic 2.



Thank you to Jeff Fowler and @/SEGA for trusting me with this edgelord. Getting to work with @/JimCarrey and @/VOColleen has been a dream.



See you April 7th "Firepower... and lots of it."After YEARS of waiting, I can finally say it: I play Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic 2.Thank you to Jeff Fowler and @/SEGA for trusting me with this edgelord. Getting to work with @/JimCarrey and @/VOColleen has been a dream.See you April 7th 💀"Firepower... and lots of it."💀After YEARS of waiting, I can finally say it: I play Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic 2. Thank you to Jeff Fowler and @/SEGA for trusting me with this edgelord. Getting to work with @/JimCarrey and @/VOColleen has been a dream.See you April 7th https://t.co/BwGK59qFuu

With everything out of the way, it appears that Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles will remain good friends in the next movie, though it remains unknown how big of a role the other two will have in Knuckles' live-action show at this time.

Dr. Robotnik will almost probably return, but if what we know about Shadow outside of the film is any indication of what we can expect in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, dealing with Shadow alone, let alone Shadow and Robotnik, will take Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles' combined efforts.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now running in theaters worldwide.

Edited by Somava Das