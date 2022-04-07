Does Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have a post-credits scene? Director "excited" to introduce mystery character

With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 about to hit theaters this weekend, director Jeff Fowler discussed everything about the anticipated sequel.

Fowler spoke about their work during the post-production. He discussed what it's like in the editing room to try to pick the best take on Jim Carrey, how they figured out how Idris Elba would voice Knuckles, the most difficult things to do in the sequel, deleted scenes, and what it was like working with Paramount and Sega. He also mentioned a post-credits scene, similar to that of the first film, which introduced a new character.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers.

All about the post-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 2

In an exclusive interview with Collider, Fowler brought up the post-credits scene in the film. The post-credits scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 introduces a brand new character. We saw a single post-credits scene right after Sonic and Dr. Robotnik's final fight at the end of Sonic.

Following Dr. Robotnik's destruction of Green Hills, GUN was left to clean up the wreckage and is essentially on cleanup duty. Commander Walters, widely known as the "Olive Garden Man," arrives on the scene and receives two vital pieces of information from his subordinate.

The first piece of information Walters learns is that Dr. Robotnik's body has not been recovered. After one of the GUN agents is discovered to be Dr. Robotnik's sidekick, Stone, in disguise, it's safe to assume that we'll see the crazy genius again in the future.

The second thing Walter discovers is that GUN has discovered some buried coordinates from a top-secret project from the 1950s. The coordinates, it turns out, lead to a research center where a certain edgy-looking hedgehog sleeps peacefully in a glass tube jail.

The covert operation was dubbed 'Project Shadow,' and the sleeping black hedgehog of the same name opened his crimson eyes at the end of the sequence, ready to embark on Sonic's next adventure.

Why is the introduction of the mystery character

important?

Shadow's character unveiling is significant because it is yet another classic SEGA character to make an appearance in Sonic films. Shadow was initially presented in Sonic Adventure 2 in 2001, and according to the game's storyline, the black hedgehog was developed by none other than Dr. Robotnik's grandfather.

Despite his terrible past, Shadow is normally an anti-hero, and he and Sonic are usually on the same side. If the forthcoming Sonic film stays loyal to the character's introduction to the game, we might see him band up with Dr. Robotnik to take on our favorite blue hero.

Given that Knuckles and the enemy in the film have a similar dynamic, the plot of the next film will almost certainly alter, with Shadow replacing Dr. Robotnik as the major antagonist. In any case, we know we're in for a treat when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released in theaters on Friday, April 8, 2022.

