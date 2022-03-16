5 major movie releases in April

April will witness the release of a few of the most-awaited movies of the year, most delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. These expected blockbusters include the third entry in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, another Marvel superhero film, and Stuart Long's biopic.

There is a slew of superhero films to look forward to in the coming months, along with movies of other genres, such as rom-coms and science fiction blockbusters.

Briefly diving into five major films releasing in April 2022

1) Morbius

Marvel is back with its forthcoming superhero film Morbius, releasing on April 1. It is based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name and is the third installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Morbius @MorbiusMovie Jared Leto is bringing a Marvel character to the big screen for the first time. #Morbius is exclusively in movie theaters April 1. Get tickets now! 🎟️ morbius.movie Jared Leto is bringing a Marvel character to the big screen for the first time. #Morbius is exclusively in movie theaters April 1. Get tickets now! 🎟️ morbius.movie https://t.co/jLrd029SLw

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto plays Michael Morbius, one of the most interesting and complex characters in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters. Dr. Morbius, critically ill with a rare blood condition, is desperate to protect others from the same fate and pulls off a risky move.

While it appears to be a huge success at first, an evil within him emerges. Will virtue triumph over darkness, or will Morbius submit to his evil and strange new desires?

2) Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 witnesses the return of the world's favorite blue hedgehog for a new experience. The movie will be releasing on April 8, and Sonic will be keen to show he has what it takes to be a real hero after settling down in Green Hills.

Dr. Robotnik returns with a new companion, Knuckles, in pursuit of an emerald with the potential to destroy humanity. Sonic sets off on a round-the-world quest to locate the emerald before it gets into the wrong hands.

Ben Schwartz continues voicing Sonic as the movie occurs after the previous film's events and introduces the hedgehog's companion, Tails. Colleen O'Shaughnessey, most recognized for her work as Ino Yamanaka in Naruto, voices Tails in the Sonic sequel.

3) Father Stu

Releasing right before Good Friday on April 13, Father Stu is set to be an astonishingly honest, humorous, and inspiring piece of cinema. The biopic is inspired by the real tale of a lost man who discovers his meaning in the most unlikely of places.

Stuart Long travels to Los Angeles after an accident terminates his professional boxing career. As he struggles to pay bills during his time in LA, he meets a woman who turns his life around.

After barely surviving a tragic motorbike accident, he considers using his second opportunity to help others find their path, leading to the unexpected epiphany of being a Catholic priest.

Father Stu Movie @FatherStuMovie See the movie exclusively in theaters this Easter. .@MarkWahlberg and Bill Long, Stuart Long’s father, introduced a special screening of #FatherStuMovie for students at the University of Dallas.See the movie exclusively in theaters this Easter. .@MarkWahlberg and Bill Long, Stuart Long’s father, introduced a special screening of #FatherStuMovie for students at the University of Dallas. 🙌 See the movie exclusively in theaters this Easter. https://t.co/7aPttJdKf8

Thus, starts the journey of Father Stu with Mark Wahlberg as Stuart Long in one of the most awaited biopics of 2022.

4) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The third entry in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, has been afflicted by delays behind the scenes, as well as considerable cast alterations, with Mads Mikkelsen taking over the role of Grindelwald. Despite this, Fantastic Beasts 3 is prepped to hit theaters on April 15.

Professor Albus Dumbledore is aware of the all-powerful evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald's plot to gain control of the wizarding world. He authorizes Magizoologist Newt Scamander to oversee a brave group of wizards, witches, and a courageous Muggle baker on a risky expedition, where they battle Grindelwald's expanding army of disciples and meet old and new creatures.

In the first trailer released in December 2021, Dumbledore gave Newt a grave warning:

"The world as we know it is coming undone."

He added:

" Grindelwald is pulling it apart with hate. If we're to defeat him, you'll have to trust me."

But the risk is too high and Dumbledore must step into the battleground to save humanity.

The film stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, two-time Oscar contender Jude Law, Ezra Miller, and a large ensemble cast. It will air on HBO Max 45 days after its cinematic release, with two more Fantastic Beasts films in the pipeline.

5) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Tom Gormican's forthcoming dark comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, written by him and Kevin Etten, is set to be released on April 22. Nicolas Cage plays none other than himself in a humorous yet surprising twist.

The dramatized Cage considers a $1 million invitation to attend the birthday celebration of a superfan (Pedro Pascal), who also turns out to be a member of a Mexican drug cartel.

When things get out of hand, Cage is compelled to accept the roles of his most well-known and adored characters to save his daughter and wife from the criminals. Undoubtedly, this will be one of Cage's most exciting rides.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinions.

