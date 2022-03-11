×
Create
Notifications

Nicolas Cage movie trailer breaks the internet: Release date and more about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be released in theaters on April 22, 2022. (Image via IMDb)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be released in theaters on April 22, 2022. (Image via IMDb)
Amlan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 11, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Feature

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has a new trailer that shows how fantastic a film in which Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage can be.

Lionsgate clearly believes we need more reasons to see a picture with such a bizarre premise in theaters. Of course, we don't, but it's fantastic to have more evidence proving that the perfect movie exists, and it'll be released next month.

It’s Surprise Film day at @glasgowfilmfest Fingers crossed it’s The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent. https://t.co/veeIz6FsRo

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Release date, trailer, and more

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be released in theaters on April 22, 2022.

📸 : Nouvelles photos de Pedro Pascal et Nicolas Cage pour The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent .(Source : nerdsandbeyond) https://t.co/PDFng7ylOO

The trailer depicts a world in which Cage is not recognized as the genius he is and ends up bankrupt. Cage's therapist wonders if he believes he has lost his skills, producers refuse to cast him in new projects, and bills pile up as the star is unable to find work.

In a nightmare version of our reality, Cage, a cinematic hero, is reduced to animating the party of billionaire superfan Javi, played by Pedro Pascal. It's a gig unworthy of Cage's talent, but it'll pay him a million bucks.

Pedro Pascal en ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ ✨✨✨ https://t.co/CyNDrvK8io

Cage, on the other hand, has the time of his life aside from Javi, who appears to adore him like the rest of the world should. However, as they always say, if something appears to be flawless, it usually isn't.

Did you say more Javi? New #MassiveTalent trailer drops tomorrow! @MongrelMedia https://t.co/yMjjOIAVYL

Cage's dreams will be dashed when the CIA discovers that his dreamy millionaire is a dangerous and ruthless criminal.

Cage then must become the acting god he always was and join the millionaire's inner circle, assisting the CIA in taking down the crime lord while drawing on the strengths of all of his greatest roles.

Nic Cage meets his most dangerous fan (played by Pedro Pascal) in the new Red Band trailer for The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent: bit.ly/3sV60Pi https://t.co/S0Hk78ZLZi

How have fans reacted to the new trailer?

Twitter has been broken with posts of appreciation and love from fans all around the world for the new Nicholas Cage movie.

While some fans pointed out that April 22 seems like too long of a wait for the movie, others have already declared it the greatest movie of all time.

Nicolas Cage in a role he was born to play. The Unbearable Weight of #MassiveTalent is in theaters everywhere April 22! https://t.co/ml4eQVK5DZ
@NickCageMovie I'm hiding in the bathroom from my workplace just so I could watch the trailer love living dangerously https://t.co/mNrNbLv4Ks
@NickCageMovie They should stop making movies all together after this comes out, cinematic masterpiece incoming? Yes
@NickCageMovie and this right here was the moment when i knew that this film is gonna be the end of me https://t.co/H1fFBdfsyB
@ladywyrm71 @PedroPascal1 @Lionsgate Thanks for your #MassiveTalent trailer review! https://t.co/dFo5Tl6xua
@freddyjb7 @FallonTonight Thanks for your #MassiveTalent trailer review! https://t.co/Kq2VTFUlPB
@HavenHuth @Lionsgate Thanks for your #MassiveTalent trailer review! https://t.co/jrnp7Ct0uL

Fans on Twitter have taken to sharing hilarious screenshots and stills of the trailer video to mark the moment.

The fact that Nicholas Cage gets to play a somewhat similar role to his real-life persona is an intriguing aspect that has stuck with many fans.

@NickCageMovie Did this two+ minute video just save my life? Yeah lol
@NickCageMovie https://t.co/RSGu5SVO6p
@NickCageMovie Pascal and Cage together? Take my money and buy a time machine jajaja April 22…is too damn long

The dynamic duo of Pascal and Cage have gained immense liking of Twitter fans as they have taken to praising the comic timings of both the actors together.

Fans all over the world have declared that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a movie that deserves to be watched only on the big screen.

More about the movie's cast

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also stars Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish as cast members.

Tom Gormican directed the movie from a script co-written by Kevin Etten and Tom Gormican. Cage, Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen are in charge of the film's production.

Here’s another poster for The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent. #THRStreamFiends #THRStreamFiendsPodcast #TheHorrorReturns #TheHorrorReturnsPodcast #THRPodcastNetwork #Streaming #StreamingMovies #StreamingSeries #TheUnbearableWeightOfMassiveTalent #Lionsgate https://t.co/06vyOSyyDD
Also Read Article Continues below

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be released on April 22, 2022.

Edited by Sabika
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी