×
Create
Notifications

What role did Jared Leto play in House of Gucci? Twitter erupts in joy as actor misses Oscar Nominations 2022

Jared Leto in The House of Gucci (Image via Games Radar)
Jared Leto in The House of Gucci (Image via Games Radar)
Sneha Haldar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 08, 2022 10:51 PM IST
Feature

Twitter celebrates as Jared Leto misses his Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for the film, The House of Gucci. With pounds of prosthetics hiding his slim facial features and slender physique, Leto ended up looking anything but himself in the much talked about film of the year, The House of Gucci.

Keep reading to learn more about the actor and why Twitter is overjoyed as he is nowhere to be seen in the list of Oscar nominations.

Who is Jared Leto?

Jared Leto has emerged as a very prominent face in recent film history. Although he has always been more involved with music and been associated as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for American band Thirty Seconds to Mars, Leto is no less accomplished as an actor.

Leto started his journey in acting with supporting roles in The Thin Red Line (1998), Fight Club (1999), Girl, Interrupted (1999) and American Psycho (2000). He then landed the lead role in Urban Legend (1998) and earned critical acclaim for portraying h**oin addict Harry Goldfarb in Requiem for a Dream (2000).

Leto earned an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club (2013). The actor has also starred in Suicide Squad (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), The Little Things (2021) and House of Gucci (2021).

Why are fans happy with Leto missing his Oscar nomination?

Now officially part of the family. #HouseOfGucci - only in theaters Nov 24. @HouseOfGucciMov https://t.co/nD9hKVcdSc

With pounds of prosthetics making him almost unrecognizable in the film, Jared Leto ended up looking like he was being forced to slip into the shoes of Gucci founder's grandson Paulo Gucci. Fans reacted negatively to The House of Gucci, especially Leto's performance.

I thought Javier Bardem was pretty terrible in #BeingTheRicardos I mean not Jared Leto in #HouseofGucci bad but he didnt give me Desi Arnaz #OscarNoms
Sad that MASS was snubbed, happy that Jared Leto was left out, super-pumped for Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose and Ciaran Hinds.Join me at @TheMapleTheater for this year's OSCAR GALA on 3/27! Movie Lovers Unite!!#OscarNoms #Oscars #Oscar https://t.co/9MT9BTfTgy
#OscarNoms thoughts:Pros:-Kristen Stewart-Mitchells vs. the Machines-Welcoming surprise nod for Jessie Buckley -#OscarForKotsur -No Jared LetoCons:-Denis Snubbed-No nods for Nic Cage or Mike Faist-All the nods for Don't Look Up (minus score)-No Titane for Int'l film

Leto has received a Razzie nomination for his performance in The House of Gucci. This year’s nominees for the only awards ceremony that celebrates the worst of Hollywood were announced, and Leto, who plays Paolo Gucci, is among the nominees for Worst Supporting Actor.

Mega relief that there's no Jared Leto but how did Lady Gaga miss out?¡!#OscarNoms

Leto is not the only big name featured in this year's Razzie nominations. Ben Platt and LeBron James have also been nominated for their flops Dear Evan Hansen and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी