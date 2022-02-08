What role did Jared Leto play in House of Gucci? Twitter erupts in joy as actor misses Oscar Nominations 2022

Twitter celebrates as Jared Leto misses his Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for the film, The House of Gucci. With pounds of prosthetics hiding his slim facial features and slender physique, Leto ended up looking anything but himself in the much talked about film of the year, The House of Gucci.

Who is Jared Leto?

Jared Leto has emerged as a very prominent face in recent film history. Although he has always been more involved with music and been associated as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for American band Thirty Seconds to Mars, Leto is no less accomplished as an actor.

Leto started his journey in acting with supporting roles in The Thin Red Line (1998), Fight Club (1999), Girl, Interrupted (1999) and American Psycho (2000). He then landed the lead role in Urban Legend (1998) and earned critical acclaim for portraying h**oin addict Harry Goldfarb in Requiem for a Dream (2000).

Leto earned an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club (2013). The actor has also starred in Suicide Squad (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), The Little Things (2021) and House of Gucci (2021).

Why are fans happy with Leto missing his Oscar nomination?

With pounds of prosthetics making him almost unrecognizable in the film, Jared Leto ended up looking like he was being forced to slip into the shoes of Gucci founder's grandson Paulo Gucci. Fans reacted negatively to The House of Gucci, especially Leto's performance.

Timothy Strathman @StrathmanT84 I thought Javier Bardem was pretty terrible in #BeingTheRicardos I mean not Jared Leto in #HouseofGucci bad but he didnt give me Desi Arnaz #OscarNoms I thought Javier Bardem was pretty terrible in #BeingTheRicardos I mean not Jared Leto in #HouseofGucci bad but he didnt give me Desi Arnaz #OscarNoms

Pros:

-Kristen Stewart

-Mitchells vs. the Machines

-Welcoming surprise nod for Jessie Buckley

-#OscarForKotsur

-No Jared Leto



Cons:

-Denis Snubbed

-No nods for Nic Cage or Mike Faist

-All the nods for Don't Look Up (minus score)

-No Titane for Int'l film #OscarNoms thoughts:Pros:-Kristen Stewart-Mitchells vs. the Machines-Welcoming surprise nod for Jessie Buckley-No Jared LetoCons:-Denis Snubbed-No nods for Nic Cage or Mike Faist-All the nods for Don't Look Up (minus score)-No Titane for Int'l film #OscarNoms thoughts:Pros:-Kristen Stewart-Mitchells vs. the Machines-Welcoming surprise nod for Jessie Buckley -#OscarForKotsur -No Jared LetoCons:-Denis Snubbed-No nods for Nic Cage or Mike Faist-All the nods for Don't Look Up (minus score)-No Titane for Int'l film

Leto has received a Razzie nomination for his performance in The House of Gucci. This year’s nominees for the only awards ceremony that celebrates the worst of Hollywood were announced, and Leto, who plays Paolo Gucci, is among the nominees for Worst Supporting Actor.

ciara @CiaraBorthwick Mega relief that there's no Jared Leto but how did Lady Gaga miss out?¡! #OscarNoms Mega relief that there's no Jared Leto but how did Lady Gaga miss out?¡!#OscarNoms

Leto is not the only big name featured in this year's Razzie nominations. Ben Platt and LeBron James have also been nominated for their flops Dear Evan Hansen and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

