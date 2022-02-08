LeBron James scores unfortunate Razzie Awards nomination for Space Jam: A New Legacy, film gets nominated as well: Here's what you need to know

LeBron James is facing adversity across different fronts this season.

His LA Lakers are looking old, banged-up and even listless at times. The star-studded team is the oldest in the NBA right now and is on a roller-coaster ride that has many of their fans puking in disgust. With only about two months left in the regular season, the Lakers are still looking for answers.

However, it isn’t just his team's situation that’s not going as planned for the 18x All-Star. The basketball superstar’s pet project Space Jam: A New Legacy was a staggering cinematic disappointment. A decent opening week led to a sharp decline in fans wanting to see the sequel to the original Space Jam featuring Michael Jordan.

As if that was not enough, LeBron James has just been nominated for Worst Actor and Space Jam 2 was nominated for Worst Picture. The Razzies verdict on Monday read:

“LeBron James who most likely dunked his chances for basking in the cinema limelight by starring in ‘Space Jam 2′.”

The Golden Raspberry Awards, popularly known as the Razzie Awards or simply the Razzies, annually “honors [trolls]” the worst in the entertainment industry. While the Oscars are the award everyone wants to be associated with, the Razzies are the exact opposite.

Now in its 42nd season, James and Space Jam: A New Legacy join the ranks of embarrassing nominations for their respective categories.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, the four-time NBA champion took on the task of living up to the expectations and hype of the original movie. Michael Jordan’s version never won an Academy Award, but it did bag a slew of others, including a Grammy for R. Kelly’s I Believe I Can Fly soundtrack.

LeBron James’ horrible performance was somewhat surprising, considering that the four-time MVP was brilliant in the movie Trainwreck. The LA Lakers superstar just looked out of his element in his biggest cinematic project to date.

Perhaps the hugely disappointing and embarrassing nominations will add more fuel to James' efforts to avoid turning the LA Lakers' season into another flop.

Can LeBron James prevent the LA Lakers’ campaign from ending in disappointment?

The LA Lakers are in danger of turning their season into a real-life Space Jam 2.

For LeBron James to turn the LA Lakers' season around, he has to be consistently healthy for the remainder of the campaign. He has already missed several games due to an abdominal strain and recently a swelling in his knee. Making him 100% healthy for the rest of the season is the biggest factor for the Lakers.

As incredible as James has been playing, the rest of the names on the roster have to step up more often than they have so far. Anthony Davis has shown signs of getting back to his old dominant self, which is great news for the franchise. Malik Monk is having a career year and should only continue to improve under the guidance and leadership of the Lakers' superstars.

The X-Factor here is Russell Westbrook. What the LA Lakers can do to maximize his fit and potential could determine the difference between title contention and a humiliating dud like Space Jam 2.

