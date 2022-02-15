5 major trailers aired at Super Bowl 2022

A couple of nights back, SoFi Stadium witnessed one of the most epic Super Bowl encounters ever where the Los Angeles Rams came out victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals. Congratulations to the champions and a big round of applause for the runners-up for their efforts on the pitch.

However, this mega sporting event was and will always be much more than a football match. It's an opportunity for production houses to market their upcoming releases. The movie trailers that were aired during the game certainly heated things. Here we are going to talk about 5 of them.

Major trailers aired during Super Bowl 2022

1) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Celebrations have started for Marvel fans from all across the globe as Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the silver screen in his super wizard avatar, Dr Strange. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the Dr Strange movie, is all set to get released this May and the Super Bowl was the perfect occasion to remind fans of what's in store for them this summer.

2) Jurassic World: Dominion

Welcome to the Dinoverse as hell is about to break loose this June. The gigantic reptiles from the pre-historic world are back in business, once again threatening humanity's very existence. Jurassic World: Dominion releases on June 10, and Super Bowl 2022 was an ideal situation to let fans have a taste of what's coming.

3) Moon Knight

The mysterious character from the MCU made a surprise visit to last night's NFL finale...oh, come on, not in person but spirit! After the release of the breathtaking teaser, the trailer of the upcoming Disney+ sitcom, Moon Knight, was aired during Super Bowl. The first season of the much-anticipated TV show is on March 30, where Oscar Isaac will play Moon Knight's character.

4) Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, arguably the most expensive TV show ever made, gets aired this September on Amazon Prime. Fans who tuned into the Super Bowl last night were lucky because apart from enjoying a thrilling sporting encounter, they also got to see the trailer of this much-awaited TV show.

5) Sonic the Hedgehog 2

During last night's NFL finale, fans got to check out the second trailer of the upcoming Sonic movie titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The commercial showcased more activities by the fan favourite hedgehog and other popular characters like Knuckles and Tails.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar