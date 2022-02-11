"Corporate-mandated fanfiction": Internet slams 'The Rings of Power' first look

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated new fantasy series, has released its first-look photographs. The first season, which has eight episodes, will debut on the platform on September 2, 2022.

The images, which showcase the show's primary characters, were disclosed by Vanity Fair.

: vntyfr.com/y9KiQsf #TheRingsOfPower , set within Tolkien’s Second Age, will juggle 22 stars and multiple storylines—from deep within the dwarf mines to the elven kingdom of Lindon. Here, the adventures of the fellowship are still some 2,000 years in the future. #TheRingsOfPower, set within Tolkien’s Second Age, will juggle 22 stars and multiple storylines—from deep within the dwarf mines to the elven kingdom of Lindon. Here, the adventures of the fellowship are still some 2,000 years in the future.🔗: vntyfr.com/y9KiQsf https://t.co/FOQFHUKNQ3

The internet's reaction to the first look of The Rings of Power

Change is inevitable, but it is rarely accepted with open arms. And that has certainly been the case with the new adaptation of The Lord of the Rings franchise as it ventures into the scope and history of middle Earth.

The storyline of the series has been completely distorted as fans are made to witness both familiar and unfamiliar faces. Amazon has forced diversity into the plot in places where it makes the entire story fall apart.

Jadey @magickal_mom @MagniIronblood @irregularkingv @Knewbettadobet1 and making Elrond very into politics too? This is not the characters. 🤦🏻‍♀️ @LOTRonPrime Not only this, but they have Galadriel as brash, she’s anything but!!! They’re condensing the 2nd age when there’s so much that happens. They’re making ANOTHER human/elf love story when there’s only 3.and making Elrond very into politics too? This is not the characters. 🤦🏻‍♀️ @MagniIronblood @irregularkingv @Knewbettadobet1 @LOTRonPrime Not only this, but they have Galadriel as brash, she’s anything but!!! They’re condensing the 2nd age when there’s so much that happens. They’re making ANOTHER human/elf love story when there’s only 3. 😖 and making Elrond very into politics too? This is not the characters. 🤦🏻‍♀️😢

The Amazon drama is based on Tolkien's extensive backstory, which he spelled out in the Lord of the Rings trilogy's appendices. The studio will almost certainly spend around $1 billion on five seasons.

Most other studios would be bankrupted by such a budget, but Tolkien, much like space exploration, is a personal fascination for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the world's richest people. This is a major commercial initiative that will allow him to produce the most expensive and sophisticated television series ever produced.

Perish Motel @PerishMotel @Dr_Dimitra_Fimi @LOTRonPrime My only issues are 1. The Dwarf woman does not have a beard. 2. They are compressing 1000 years of history into one time frame, which does not bode well for the storytelling. 3.Their race should not matter, I think the fact that the showrunners want it to matter is the problem. @Dr_Dimitra_Fimi @LOTRonPrime My only issues are 1. The Dwarf woman does not have a beard. 2. They are compressing 1000 years of history into one time frame, which does not bode well for the storytelling. 3.Their race should not matter, I think the fact that the showrunners want it to matter is the problem.

The Critical Drinker @TheCriticalDri2 This single image is what burning $1 Billion looks like. Good luck, Amazon. You'll need it. This single image is what burning $1 Billion looks like. Good luck, Amazon. You'll need it. https://t.co/5TFRjA7G0Y

Twitter has exploded, with fans echoing their voices of disapproval. While elves are made to be depicted with short hair, dwarves are beardless in this new adaptation. All the characters appear younger in age than they are supposed to, according to the timeline.

The biggest controversy lies in the fact that the Queen of the Dwarves is made to be played by an African-American woman without a beard, when her ethnicity in the original story is essentially Caucasian.

🩸HOODIE🩸 @McHoodie_ I’m seeing a lot of people getting upset about the Dwarven Queen in #RingsOfPower not having a beard. But as I’m going through comments + posts, I’ve noticed those people aren’t actually upset about the missing beard.. They’re upset a black woman is playing a “white character” 🤔 I’m seeing a lot of people getting upset about the Dwarven Queen in #RingsOfPower not having a beard. But as I’m going through comments + posts, I’ve noticed those people aren’t actually upset about the missing beard.. They’re upset a black woman is playing a “white character” 🤔 https://t.co/bAAmTJCgio

ItsJustGavi @itsjustgavi @Dr_Dimitra_Fimi @LOTRonPrime i don't care what color they are, The fact that the dwarf doesn't have a beard and the elf has short hair makes me Sad @Dr_Dimitra_Fimi @LOTRonPrime i don't care what color they are, The fact that the dwarf doesn't have a beard and the elf has short hair makes me Sad

Skot Vakra @VakraScott @Nerdrotics Well on reflection I am certainly not going to watch The Rings of the Power of the Lords of the Last Jedi of the Game of Thrones. I've seen that movie/TV show already. @Nerdrotics Well on reflection I am certainly not going to watch The Rings of the Power of the Lords of the Last Jedi of the Game of Thrones. I've seen that movie/TV show already.

As for the dwarf, glad they told us she was a dwarf since they didn't go through any effort to make her look like one. @LOTRonPrime Dude looks like he's the new star of a Borne franchise - not an elf.As for the dwarf, glad they told us she was a dwarf since they didn't go through any effort to make her look like one. @Dr_Dimitra_Fimi @LOTRonPrime Dude looks like he's the new star of a Borne franchise - not an elf.As for the dwarf, glad they told us she was a dwarf since they didn't go through any effort to make her look like one. https://t.co/m4UTBBqeV5

Compressing over a thousand years of history of the second age into one season and making Elrond political hasn't been accepted by Twitter as well.

One of the biggest jabs loyal Lord of the Rings fans find is that the calm, gifted and serene Galadriel, played by Cate Blanchett, has been turned into looking like a brash warrior woman in The Rings of Power.

There is so much wrong with this show and we haven't even begun watching.

This isn't LOTR, it is a political activists' wet dream with LOTR stamped on the front of it.



As a writer I am sickened by such mockery of Tolkien's works. @LOTRonPrime Yep!That's just all parts of it too.There is so much wrong with this show and we haven't even begun watching.This isn't LOTR, it is a political activists' wet dream with LOTR stamped on the front of it.As a writer I am sickened by such mockery of Tolkien's works. @magickal_mom @irregularkingv @Knewbettadobet1 @LOTRonPrime Yep!That's just all parts of it too.There is so much wrong with this show and we haven't even begun watching.This isn't LOTR, it is a political activists' wet dream with LOTR stamped on the front of it.As a writer I am sickened by such mockery of Tolkien's works.

From deep under the Misty Mountains' dwarf mines to the high politics of the Elven realm of Lindon and the humans' strong, Atlantis-like island, Nmenor, the series will include 22 stars and various plot lines.

All of this will eventually result in the event that gives the trilogy its name. And such distortion of age, look and ethnicity has resulted in making the lavish The Rings of Power look like fanfiction, and far from what was the original vision of the author.

