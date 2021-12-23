'Yearly Departed': 5 things to know about Prime Video's comedy series

Amazon Prime brings its viewers its annual end-of-year comedy show, Yearly Departed, to commemorate and bid adieu to another not-so-good year that has gone by.

Amazon's latest release is a stand-up comedy series that will review all things 2021. The first edition of Yearly Departed was released on December 29, 2020. The 2021 edition will release on December 23, 2021. Viewers can expect another terrific lineup and performance from this year's edition.

5 things to know about 'Yearly Departed'

Yearly Departed will soon premiere on Amazon Prime. Here is a list of things to know about the show.

1) The premise of the show

Yearly Departed attempts to commemorate the year that has gone by. But by roasting all that we are leaving behind, thankfully, in 2021. The comedic roundup of all things 2021 that we hate and despise is sure to leave viewers laughing. Good riddance to 2021.

2) The hilarious setting

What makes Yearly Departed stand apart from other stand-up comedy shows is the atmosphere. In a funeral-like setting, comedians take to the stage not to deliver jokes, but eulogies to the year gone by.

The series is a celebratory farewell where they all get together to celebrate the 'demise' of 2021.

3) The interesting lineup

Yearly Departed returns with more of the world's funniest women who will roast everything from Hot Vaxx Summers to world leaders blissfully ignoring the climate crisis.

The talented lineup of stars include Jane Fonda, Megan Stalter, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, X Mayo, and Chelsea Peretti.

4) This year's host

This year's installation of Yearly Departed will be hosted by Nigerian-American actress and comedian Yvonne Orji. She is primarily famous for her role in the TV series Insecure.

Orji has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and three NAACP Image Awards.

5) The special performance

The show will be capped off with a special performance by Grammy-winning pop star Alessia Cara. The Canadian singer and songwriter became the first Canadian artist to win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2018.

Cara has also received nominations at the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She won an iHeartRadio Music Award, five Juno Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and an MTV Europe Music Award for her fantastic performances.

Get ready to bid farewell to the year gone by with a fantastic lineup of some of the world's most terrific female comedians. Catch Yearly Departed dropping on Amazon Prime Video today.

