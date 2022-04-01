Where to buy Fila x Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sneakers? Price, release date, and more

Fila and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are collaborating to bring the iconic shoe worn by Sonic himself. The Paramount Pictures label is set to release a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog on April 8, 2022. The label is collaborating with iconic footwear brand Fila to celebrate the sequel to the movie.

Fila took to Twitter to announce the release of the shoes on March 31, 2022:

More about the Fila x Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sneakers

Fila x Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sneakers (Image via FILA)

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release globally on April 8, 2022. In celebration of the sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Paramount pictures and Fila have teamed up to bring forth a silhouette inspired by the anthropomorphic hedgehog's recognizable footwear from the movie.

The first film's shoewear was designed by Puma and Shoe Surgeon, and Fila will be taking over this year. The shoes are dressed in similar red and white tones in a nod to Sonic's signature blinding speed.

The Fila x Sonic the Hedgehog 2 shoe builds upon the classic Ray Tracer Evo silhouette and adds iconic Sonic details. The shoes are designed in a slip-on silhouette, with the shoe's upper being constructed in premium mesh and synthetic materials.

A red-colored accent covers most of the shoe, and this is interspersed with pops of white and a hint of golden yellow (on the shoe's tongue). The white elastic webbing can be seen across the upper for comfort and easy slip-on technology.

To add detailing, Fila and Sonic have combined Fila's "F" logo and Sonic's speed symbol. The co-branded logo is embossed upon the back heel tab and front tongue pull. The Fila x Sonic the Hedgehog 2 shoe also features the Fila Energized Midsole cushioning for added comfort.

The insoles feature a text that spells out "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "Fila" in white and red accents. The sock liners are made of recycled energized materials in a darker red accent. The look is topped with all-white outsoles and midsoles.

The shoes are designed in a '611 Red/Red/ White' colorway and can be purchased on Fila's official site for $110. The shoes are available in a size range of 3.5 to 13.

