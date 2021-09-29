Top 10 hilarious reactions to Fila X BTS Explore Collection

Fila X BTS’ Explore collection gives models a run for their money. On September 29, the fashion brand released a video titled Explore Now and opened the website for their latest collection.

ARMYs are still reeling in the last BTS X Fila collaboration, the Dynamite Collection, released a few days ago, on September 16. As the duo are back to up this Fall’s fashion with all their charms combined, there’s no way ARMYs can keep their calm.

From giving the collection a new name, to predicting exactly where they’ll be wearing it, and to making memes, ARMYs have the best reactions.

Top 10 ARMY tweets reacting to the Fila X BTS Explore Collection

On September 29, Fila dropped the main video of their latest Fall 2021 collaboration with the K-pop band, the Explore collection. With earthy tones and colors, the outfits are perfect for outdoor activities such as trekking and hiking, or even In the SOOP 2.

While ARMYs have found a newfound love with nature, all thanks to the group, we've discovered new content to laugh over.

1) BTS X The Walking Dead when?

2) Or Harry Potter?

3) It’s FILA In the SOOP now

4) The story of every ARMY right now

5) Completely understandable

6) BTS is the only main attraction here, what are you talking about?

7) A date, anyone?

8) Make way, everyone!

9) A mantra every time BTS collabs with someone

10) Selling a car?

While you’re here, check out the main Fila X BTS Explore Now video below:

Fans can check out the collection and buy it here.

The superstar K-pop group and Fila Korea go years back. The fashion company brought them on as global ambassadors in October 2019. Since then, they've released multiple collections.

While all of them were popular, unforgettable ones are the Voyager Collection featuring zodiac signs in March 2020 and the athleisure collection of Go Beyond released in August 2020.

Meanwhile, the group is set to perform its first offline concert in almost two years at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States. More information on the tickets can be found on the group's Weverse account.

