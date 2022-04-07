Sonic the Hedgehog 2 voice cast and character guide: Who plays what in video-game inspired film?

Sonic the Hedgehog, directed by Jeff Fowler, is a 2020 family film based on the iconic video game franchise of the same name.

The film follows the blue alien speedster Sonic the Hedgehog as he befriends a local Earth cop, Tom Wachowski. They became friends and embarked on a road trip to return Sonic's magical teleporting ring to San Francisco before the nefarious Dr. Robotnik captured him.

The sequel to the film is about to be released, with the majority of the creative crew returning. Here's a list of the most significant Sonic the Hedgehog 2 characters to know.

The voice cast and character guide of Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Ben Schwartz as Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic is a rowdy teenager who is also a blue alien with extraordinary speed who calls himself a hedgehog. He had primarily lived alone since his arrival on Earth until he met Tom and joined him on their mission to stop Robotnik. Sonic banishes Robotnik to another planet by the end of the film.

Ben Schwartz has voiced Dewey Duck on Ducktales and Leonardo on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so he's no stranger to voicing '90s superstars.

Throughout the last decade, Schwartz has demonstrated his spectrum of humorous and serious acting talents in a variety of media. He began his improv comedy career at the Upright Citizens Brigade, though.

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Tom is the sheriff of Green Hills, a small town named after the first level of the first Sonic game. His family has a history of working in the local police force, but he aspires to do more. By the end of the first movie, not only did he realize he wanted to stay in Green Hills after his journey with Sonic, but also he and his wife Maddie became Sonic's parents.

James Marsden, who played the human lead in the Easter film Hop in 2011, is used to having talking animated sidekicks. He is best known for playing Cyclops in the first series of X-Men films. Tom is a one-of-a-kind character created specifically for this film, and based on the trailers, he appears to be pushed aside in the sequel to make room for more gaming characters.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower

Tails is a two-tailed flying fox from Sonic's world. Tails is Sonic's younger sibling who develops into a loyal companion. He is the pilot of his biplane, The Tornado, in addition to his flair for designing devices. He appeared in the post-credit scene of the first film, using a sophisticated tracker to locate Sonic. He flies into Green Hills to get Sonic, fearful that it may be too late.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey has been voicing Tails in cartoons and games for almost a decade. She is also the only known actress who is reprising their role from the source material at this time.

Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik

Dr. Robotnik is the most intelligent guy on the globe, and he adores it. He regularly talks down to others since he knows they can't do anything about it. So when the Department of Defense hired him to look into some of Sonic's activities in Green Hills, he seized the opportunity.

Robotnik loses his hold on sanity when he is banished to an unfamiliar planet by Sonic and takes on an appearance that is a carbon copy of how he appears in video games.

Robotnik has always been a mad scientist at heart, making him the ideal character for Jim Carrey. He is most renowned for playing the most eccentric characters in an array of movies, including Bruce Almighty, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber.

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

Knuckles is another game character who made his film debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. He's never been scarier than when he's been voiced by Idris Elba. Aside from that, he appears to be guarding something and has formed an alliance with Robotnik and his aide, Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub). There isn't much known about this version of the character, although he does have a relationship with Sonic and his incredible speed.

Idris Elba is no stranger to animated movie characters as he played the buffalo chief of police in Zootopia in 2016 and a bullying sea lion in Finding Dory the following year. If live-action adaptations are included, he also gave Shere Khan his wicked purr in The Jungle Book in 2016.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released in theaters on Friday, April 8, 2022.

