Who will be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig? All about the frontrunners, from Idris Elba to Henry Cavill

Knives Out star Daniel Craig will be appearing as the iconic James Bond for the last time very soon. Craig's upcoming film No Time To Die will be his last film as the legendary MI6 secret agent.

Regarding his farewell to the character after the 25th Bond film, Daniel Craig (53) told Reuters,

"(I'm) massively grateful to have been given the chance to do it and ... all of the memories and all the amazing times ... working with just fantastic, amazing people ... it's changed my life ... It's just amazing."

Casting Craig's replacement as Bond will not be before 2022, says producer

Second-generation James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli (who owns Eon Productions) revealed on BC Radio 4's news show that they would not immediately look for Craig's replacement for James Bond. She said,

"We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future."

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show on September 24, Craig revealed the end of his double-o days after his fifth movie as Bond. He said:

"It's everything. It's been close to 16 years of my life, and it's been incredible to do these films. I am glad I am ending it on my terms – I am grateful to the producers for allowing me to do that – but I will miss it."

The actor jokingly added,

"I will probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over!"

Who are the frontrunners for the post-Daniel Craig era James Bond?

Fans and the producers of Bond films have been searching for the next James Bond since 2015. This long search was initiated by Daniel Craig's infamous statement during press promotions for Spectre. In an interview with Time Out magazine, the British star said,

"I'd rather … slash my wrists (than do another James Bond film).

Idris Elba:

In 2015, several fans pegged Elba as one of the most worthy successors to Craig's Bond. However, novelist and author Anthony Horrowitz who carried on Ian Flemming's work said,

"For me, Idris Elba is a bit too rough to play the part. It's not a color issue. I think he is probably a bit too 'street' for James Bond. Is it a question of being suave? Yeah."

The Beasts of No Nation star seemingly replied to this on his Instagram post, which was captioned:

"Always keep smiling!! It takes no energy and never hurts! Learned that from the Street!!"

Note: the post has now been removed.

Tom Hardy:

Another frontrunner for the role was Venom star Tom Hardy (44). However, with Hardy's other commitments with the Venom-verse and potential Mad Max sequels or the expected season 2 of Taboo, the role of James Bond might be difficult for the star.

Sam Heugen:

While not an A-list name like others on the list, the Outlander star has been on the shortlist to be cast as Bond. Heughen (41) already has experience playing a spy as an S.A.S. member in 2021's S.A.S.: Red Notice.

Richard Madden:

Madden (35) has already proven he has what it takes to play a convincing James Bond in his role in 2018's B.B.C. mini-series, the Bodyguard.

Regé-Jean Page:

According to a recent report by PageSix, the 31-year old Bridgerton star is one of the frontrunners to replace Craig as the new James Bond.

Henry Cavill:

The Witcher star has been a fan favorite choice to replace Craig as Bond. With roles in Mission Impossible: Fallout and Man from U.N.C.L.E., Henry Cavill (38) has already proven himself in thrilling roles of espionage. However, like Hardy, Henry might be too busy to make another commitment to a franchise.

Note: The article does not include Lashana Lynch, who will be appearing alongside Craig in No Time To Die as Noomi. This is because the star has already confirmed in her exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar that her character Nomi will be 007 after the events of this film.

However, whether her double-O status will be carried forward in upcoming films is uncertain. Furthermore, the producers of James Bond films have historically always gone with a lesser-known choice for the role.

Edited by Danyal Arabi