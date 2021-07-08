Is Sam Heughan married ? Fans speculate about "Outlander" star after he reveals he's living in a "beautiful relationship" with Graham McTavish 

“Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish took fans by surprise when they announced they were living together. The actors have been friends for almost over eight years.

Sam (41) and Graham (60) met on the set of “Outlander” in 2013. They soon formed a bond similar to their on-screen personas.

Heughan plays Jamie Frazer, a Scottish warrior with a complex past. Frazer forms a romantic relationship with a World War II British nurse, Claire Randall, who is mysteriously transported into 1743. McTavish plays Jamie’s maternal uncle in the series, Dougal Mackenzie.

Both Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish were also seen in Starz TV's road-trip show “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.” The show developed a friendship which grew further as they explored their homeland, Scotland. The 8 episode show came out in January 2021 and showcased the actors discovering Scotland’s history and culture.

Fans were amazed by Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s announcement of them living together.

In a recent Instagram video, the stars were seen enjoying wine in the garden. Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish were promoting their upcoming book “The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories from Scotland”, which is expected to be released before Christmas 2021, on November 9. They will also release an audiobook edition of this.

The video saw the two stars wearing blue colored shirts, which they referred to when McTavish said:

“We are practically wearing matching colours.”

In the video, Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan joked that moving in together was the “start of a beautiful relationship.”

Sam commented:

“We do live together now, don’t we?”

To which Graham replied:

“Yes, we do, we actually do. It’s very beautiful, and we’re not ashamed to talk about it now.”

The interesting revelation excited some fans who speculated whether the stars were friends or a couple. However, that might be unlikely, as the “Castlevania” star Graham is married to Gwen McTavish. The couple have two daughters together.

Sam, you need to tell Graham to wipe down the toilet bowl😜🤣 and seat prior to you using it... That porcelain is downright cold to sit on... — Marianne Miller (@Mariann14273520) July 6, 2021

Tash I don't know about where you are but this morning I have already seen two articles saying Sam and Graham are a couple, can no one take a joke. It seem to me to be them making light not seriously coming out — Rosie Mendoza (@PeerRosie) July 6, 2021

While Sam Heughan is reportedly single, the “Spy who dumped me” star in a recent interview with Inquirer mentioned:

“I would like to emulate some of Jamie’s qualities. He’s very loyal and quite stubborn.”

He further added:

“The love that Jamie has for Claire - it would be amazing to find something like that myself.”

While several fans speculate the duo to be in a romantic relationship, it is apparent from the history of their friendship that the “Outlander” stars have a purely platonic friendship with each other.

