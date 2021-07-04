6 daughters of WWE Superstars currently working for the company 

The recent Women's Revolution has inspired many fans of the WWE product to make their dream a reality. This includes the children of current and former WWE Superstars, since Dominik was recently hired by the company and is currently one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions alongside his father Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio's is quite a success story, but there are several other children of WWE superstars currently contracted to WWE. Across the company's brands, there are many second and third-generation stars but just six female wrestlers looking to follow in the footsteps of their parents.

The following list looks at the six daughters of current and former WWE Superstars who are contracted to the company.

#6 Simone Johnson - Daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock

Simone Johnson followed in her father's footsteps when she signed with WWE in February 2020.

Johnson is the oldest daughter of WWE Superstar The Rock and signed her first contract when she was just 18 years old. Johnson’s grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and great-grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, are also both WWE Hall of Famers.

Johnson became the company's first fourth-generation superstar when she officially signed with WWE and has since been training at The Performance Center.

Back in September, Johnson announced that she would be forced to undergo knee surgery for the third time.

#5 Xia Brookside - Daughter of former WWE Superstar and current trainer Robbie Brookside

Xia Brookside was just 19 years old when she made her first appearance for WWE as part of the Mae Young Classic where she lost to Io Shirai in the first round.

Brookside was later signed to WWE and became part of the NXT UK brand, where her father is a trainer and producer. Robbie Brookside had a hand in training his daughter after retiring from the business back in 2013.

During his two-decade-long career, Brookside made several appearances for WWE, one notable one coming back in 2007 when he lost a 3-on-one handicap match on an episode of RAW. Brookside took on Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and Umaga but lost via disqualification. In the past, Brookside has wrestled with the likes of Snitsky and Maven on WWE TV.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande