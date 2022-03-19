How tall is Wolverine? Daniel Radcliffe reveals the real reason why fans think he can play MCU superhero

Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter star, expressed his thoughts on fans casting him as the next Wolverine after Hugh Jackman revealed he has no plans to reprise the character in future X-Men films.

Hugh Jackman has played Logan, the mutant doomed by Berserker Fury since the early 2000s, and fans have enjoyed witnessing his narrative. However, the beloved actor acknowledged that he had no intentions of reprising his role as Wolverine in the near future, prompting fans to speculate on who would take over the X-Men hero's mantle.

Fans convinced that the Wolverines' height makes Daniel Radcliffe the perfect choice for the role

Wolverine is one of Marvel's fiercest and most metal heroes, but casual fans will be startled to witness how short he is in reality. Wolverine is just 5'3" tall and weighs 300 lbs, despite Hugh Jackman's portrayal of him as Logan in the critically acclaimed X-Men movies.

Daniel Radcliffe is one name that has been circulating on the internet since fans yearn for a short actor to play Wolverine, due to the character's actual height.

Radcliffe expressed his gratitude for the community's support in an exclusive conversation with ComicBook during the SXSW premiere of his new film, The Lost City. Still, he has his doubts that Marvel Studios will choose him to succeed Jackman, but he is willing to be proven wrong.

According to the 32-year-old actor,

"So many times, people come to me like, 'hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool.' No, I don't know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is going like 'Wolverine's short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!'"

Radcliffe further expressed,

"But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

The actor recently made his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 19, 2022, where the host asked him the same question regarding being cast as Wolverine in future X-Men movies. Radcliffe went on to express his gratitude as he reinstated the fact that the casting remains a distant dream.

He also laughed at the fact that to dodge the questions of his supposed casting, the joke got out of hand as people started to believe his humorous take on the matter to be the truth.

Despite Daniel Radcliffe's claims that Marvel is yet to contact him, fans are waiting on a miracle.

He's short enough to play Wolverine and has a messy, wild appearance down to his extensive acting resume, which includes roles in The Woman in Black, Swiss Army Man, and Horns, which demonstrates that he's more than capable of playing The Wolverine.

