3 Marvel titles moving to Disney+ from Netflix

Disney+ is quickly becoming one of the most popular OTT platforms of contemporary times, aided by the massive portfolio of its parent organization, The Walt Disney Company. As of January 2022, it has almost 130 million users across the globe, and the number is growing fast.

Since its launch in 2019, the platform has streamed a plethora of movies and TV shows. Recently, the parent body announced that some of the fan-favorite Marvel shows and movies that used to stream on Netflix will be coming to Disney+, effective from March 2022. Here are the shows moving to Disney+.

Disney+ will now stream Marvel shows like Daredevil and Iron Fist

1) Daredevil

The celebrated Marvel TV show has been streaming on Netflix since April 2015. The action shifts to Disney+ this March as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, continues to fight crime.

Murdock, who was blinded by a chemical spill as a child, is known for maintaining a dual identity. He is a lawyer by day and a crime-fighting vigilante by night. The Marvel superhero is quick, agile, and has superhuman hearing.

2) The Punisher

The Punisher is another fan-favorite Marvel show that was originally on Netflix but will stream on Disney+ from March 16, 2022. For those who are unaware of this vigilante, he was initially a normal guy called Frank Castle, until his family was murdered.

Castle took a vow to take revenge on those responsible for his personal loss. He couldn't do it under his public identity, and so, The Punisher was born. However, he found himself in the middle of a military conspiracy while he was on his mission.

3) Iron Fist

15 years have passed since the unfortunate plane crash that took the life of Danny Rand's parents. All these years, he was in a secret monastery in the Himalayas where he got martial arts training from a league of fighter monks. Little did he know that he was the next Iron Fist in the making.

Rand returns to New York and finds himself unwelcome there. The following incidents set up the ideal platform for one of the most-watched TV shows from Marvel. The show has been streaming on Netflix since March 2017 and those who have missed it can now watch it Disney+.

