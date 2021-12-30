"Wish I had been born 10 years earlier": Daniel Radcliffe reveals crushing on Helena Bonham Carter in wholesome love letter 

Daniel Radcliffe disclosed that he had a crush on one of his co-stars while filming the Harry Potter series. The cast talked openly about all the on-set crushes they encountered while filming on HBO's upcoming reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

During the conversation, Radcliffe revealed that he had a crush on Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Bellatrix Lestrange. He also admitted to sending Carter a flirtatious message.

The 32-year-old sat down with Carter and read the note he had written to her after the final film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, wrapped shooting.

In the note, Daniel Radcliffe wrote:

"Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your costar and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee."

Laughing about the letter, Carter urged Daniel Radcliffe to share the rest of it.

"I do love you, and I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier. I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool."

Daniel Radcliffe's co-stars also developed feelings for each other on set

Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the series, also revealed that she fell in love with Tom Felton when they were young. The Woman in Black actor also opened up about experiencing the first crushes on the Harry Potter set. Felton said:

"Every part of my life is connected to Harry Potter. My first kiss is connected to someone here. My first girlfriends were here. It all spirals out from the part of set somewhere."

Although Daniel Radcliffe did not disclose any names, he said the cast members dated each other extensively during the shooting of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He mentioned that everyone was at their "peak hormone."

Elaborating on this, Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, said:

"There was crushes and people went out with each other and broke up just like you do in school. It was exactly the same environment but it was just in a Defence Against the Dark Arts class."

Moreover, Daniel Radcliffe added that he would even request dating advice from Watson, which involved "prepping and coaching" to respond to texts. He said:

"If she was texting a boy or I was texting a girl, I would be like, 'She sent me this many kisses back. What do I do? This is a nightmare.'"

Also Read Article Continues below

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will stream on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. The special stream will also feature Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, etc.

Edited by Srijan Sen